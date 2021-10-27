Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Will Climer Oct. 19, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. He passed away at his rural Burt County home Oct. 10, 2021. He was 33.
William D. “Will” Climer was born Nov. 24, 1987, to William “Bill” and Elaine (Vetick) Climer in Omaha. He graduated from Oakland-Craig High School in 2006. During his high school years, he was active in wrestling and baseball. He played on the Nebraska All-Star team three years in a row. He also played for the Tri-County All-Star baseball team. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, Nebraska.
Will loved spending time outdoors, camping, fishing and hunting. He was a talented artist and took special interest in photography and sketching. He also had a love for animals; his pets were very special to him. Will was always proud of his brother Mitch, and as a child he loved being able to tag along behind his watchful protection. He enjoyed the trips that he and his sister Melanie would often take. He became an uncle at the young age of four years old. Proud to be called Uncle Will, he loved his nieces and nephews dearly.
Will could do anything he set his mind to and had a knack for figuring out what made things tick. This usually involved him spending several hours studying and planning his projects. He was especially mechanically inclined and spent much of his time working on his antique cars. His favorite project was building his 1928 Model A hot rod from the ground up. Everything he did was done to perfection; he took great pride in all his work. Will had recently started working for Jennings Heating & Plumbing. He also helped Jennings and his father Mark with harvest, which he greatly enjoyed.
He is survived by his parents, Bill and Elaine Climer of Lyons; sister, Melanie Climer of Yutan; brother, Mitch Climer and Heather Carlson of Blair; six nieces and nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald and Eva Climer, Alvin and Lillian Vetick; great-niece and great-nephew Lily and Jace Wright.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.