Funeral services for Willis Kroger were held Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. He passed away with family by his side on Jan. 30, 2022, at Clarkson Hospital following a stroke. He was 93.
Willis Dale was born to John and Nina (Manley) Kroger Feb. 2, 1928. Willis grew up on the family farm near Rosalie where he attended school. He later attended high school in Lyons, and then went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln with a B.A. in agriculture. It was there that he met Janet Carr, whom he married on May 19, 1950, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Three children were born to this union: Kathi, Tom and Ken.
Willis took an active role in his church and community. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church his whole life. He served on various boards and taught Sunday School. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a charter member of Evista Village where he served for over 50 years. He also served on the Lyons Development Board, the Cemetery Board and was a member for many years of the Rural Water Advisory Board. He supported all local community development projects and took great joy in seeing local people progress in life.
Willis worked with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Winnebago for 20 years. He also operated a commercial poultry business in addition to the farming he so enjoyed. He was a hard worker but took time for family vacations and enjoyed traveling with Janet. Willis was always up for a new adventure, whether it was something to see, a new experience or a new food to try. He was a man of faith who had a great love for his family, friends and country.
In his later years a highlight for him on most days was early morning coffee at the cafe with fellow farmers and lunch at Happy Days Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nina, a son, Tom, and a brother, John.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of Lyons; daughter, Kathi (Noah) Palmer of North Platte; son, Ken (Laurie) Kroger of Folsom, California; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to Happy Days Senior Center or the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.