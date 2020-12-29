Mass of Christian Burial for Willmer Moseman was celebrated Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. He passed away Dec. 17, 2020. at Oakland Heights in Oakland.
Willmer Herman Moseman was born Sept. 12, 1922, near Oakland at the farm of August and Frieda (Meyer) Moseman. He attended rural Rock School near his parents’ farm and graduated from Oakland High School.
In August of 1947, Willmer married Mildred Ann Schlecht of Beemer. After their wedding at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, they operated a farm west of Oakland for 40 years before retiring to Oakland.
Willmer’s long record of public service included posts as secretary of the Rock School District No. 48 school board, Oakland Township Clerk, chairman of the Friends of Oakland Foundation, sexton of the Oakland Cemetery Board and council member and trustee of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Vernolt.
Survivors include his wife Mildred of Oakland, son and daughter-in-law Merlin and Beth (Pokrant) Moseman of Kingwood, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Marlene and Ralph Fleischman of Amarillo, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Capt. James and Emily Moseman USN (Ret.) of Chestertown, Md. son Gerald Moseman of Alexandria, Va., daughter and son-in-law Laura and David Shukovsky of Sarasota, Fla., son and daughter-in-law Neil and Maureen (Kelly) Moseman of Omaha, and daughter and son-in-law Jane and Paul Connolly, Bethesda, Md 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons or the Friends of Oakland Foundation Scholarship Fund.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.