 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Willmer Moseman

Willmer Moseman

Moseman Wilmer

Mass of Christian Burial for Willmer Moseman was celebrated Dec. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. He passed away Dec. 17, 2020. at Oakland Heights in Oakland.

Willmer Herman Moseman was born Sept. 12, 1922, near Oakland at the farm of August and Frieda (Meyer) Moseman. He attended rural Rock School near his parents’ farm and graduated from Oakland High School.

In August of 1947, Willmer married Mildred Ann Schlecht of Beemer. After their wedding at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point, they operated a farm west of Oakland for 40 years before retiring to Oakland.

Willmer’s long record of public service included posts as secretary of the Rock School District No. 48 school board, Oakland Township Clerk, chairman of the Friends of Oakland Foundation, sexton of the Oakland Cemetery Board and council member and trustee of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Vernolt.

Survivors include his wife Mildred of Oakland, son and daughter-in-law Merlin and Beth (Pokrant) Moseman of Kingwood, Texas; daughter and son-in-law Marlene and Ralph Fleischman of Amarillo, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Capt. James and Emily Moseman USN (Ret.) of Chestertown, Md. son Gerald Moseman of Alexandria, Va., daughter and son-in-law Laura and David Shukovsky of Sarasota, Fla., son and daughter-in-law Neil and Maureen (Kelly) Moseman of Omaha, and daughter and son-in-law Jane and Paul Connolly, Bethesda, Md 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons or the Friends of Oakland Foundation Scholarship Fund.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jerris Palmer
Community

Jerris Palmer

Private family services were held for Jerris Palmer. Burial will be in Tekamah Cemetery at a later date. The former Tekamah woman passed away …

Art Mussack
Community

Art Mussack

A celebration of life service for Art Mussack, 93, will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service is planned in Decatur’s Hi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News