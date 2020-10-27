A new type of farm is attempting to come to Burt County – wind farms. This controversial endeavor has residents split on whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.
Burt County Wind, a limited liability corporation, was formed by a group of residents who believe wind farms would be beneficial to the county. BCW president Graham Christensen of Lyons has been very vocal in support of installing industrial wind turbines on area farms.
He said Burt County Wind supports wind energy development because they recognize the great economic benefits offered from wind energy. Wind Energy is also an emission-free, renewable energy resource, he said.
Proponents of the project tout the money it will bring into the county. This money would come in the form of new jobs, tax revenue and direct payments from the corporation running the farm.
According to National Wind Watch, the construction of a wind-power facility creates a lot of jobs for roadwork, excavation and cement hauling. This idea was echoed in a recent Burt County Board of Supervisors meeting where it was proclaimed that the corporation interested in constructing the industrial wind turbines, Con Ed Development out of New York, had more than 100 side-dump trucks on call. Theoretically, money would also come into the county from the specialized workers brought in to build the structures.
Tax revenue would be based on real property taxes and on a “nameplate capacity tax.” Nameplate capacity, also known as the rated capacity, nominal capacity, installed capacity or maximum effect, is the intended full-load sustained output of a facility such as an electric generator.
According to BCW, the tax rate for the wind turbines is $3,518 per megawatt. One estimate shows the wind farms producing about $500,000 a year in tax revenue from these two taxes. Purportedly, this new revenue would offset property taxes currently paid.
Direct payments to the landowners is another way money is supposed to come pouring into Burt County. Tim Plaehn of Marketwatch stated that farmers who sign contracts for the installation of a wind turbine on their farm land will typically receive two types of payments.
The initial payments are a lease of the development right for the land, he said. The leasing company locks up the right for a period of three to five years to start building wind turbines on the land. A 2009 report from North Dakota State University reports this option lease pays two to ten dollars per acre to the farmer.
The payment to a farmer for a completed wind turbine can be based on several criteria, Plaehn said. One option is an annual payment based on the rated capacity of the turbine. Another is a flat annual payment per turbine.
Some contracts include a payment based on a percentage of the value of electricity produced by the wind turbine. The typical length of a wind turbine contract with a farmer is 20 to 25 years, he said.
Plaehn provided some published payment amounts from different states. A wind turbine contract from 2009 in Indiana paid $1.10 per megawatt hour but not less than $3,500 per megawatt rated capacity per year. The North Dakota State University report listed payments of $4,000 to $6,000 per megawatt of rated power or royalties of three to five percent of gross electricity sales.
There is also a grassroots organization of Burt County residents who believe that industrial wind turbines would be somewhat less than beneficent. These residents have compiled a list of the 89 sites that are being looked at by Con Edison Development just north of Craig. They see a forest of 650-foot high metal towers and not money trees.
One organizer said many people only see the dollar signs being waved in front of them. She and her fellow dissenters ask decision-makers to look beyond the curtain of money.
While construction jobs will be available due to the infrastructure work, they will be temporary. The specialized work of installing the turbines is typically done by people the turbine manufacturer brings in from outside of the community, they stated. After the turbines are connected, one permanent, typically low-paying, job per 10-20 megawatts of capacity is the average, they claim.
They also dispute the tax revenue benefits. According to them, the government-created industrial wind industry is heavily subsidized to the tune of billions in federal tax dollars annually.
So, while Burt County may receive a few hundred thousand dollars a year in taxes, the federal government is giving hundreds of millions to the owners of the wind farms. In essence, they say, Burt County residents would be mortgaging the futures of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to finance the wind farms.
It is believed that this is one of the reasons industrial wind farm corporations can be so free with their payments. It’s not their money they are paying; they are paying farmers with their neighbors’ tax money.
An example brought up at the Board of Supervisors meeting was when one industrial wind turbine company wrote a $5,000 check to each resident in the area affected by heavy truck traffic for damage to roads during installation and for the “inconvenience.”
District 2 supervisor and board chair Dave Schold said that the company also spent $1 million to install a three-mile aircraft detector to switch on the tower lights.
“They did it just to keep the public quiet,” Schold said. “That money is a drop in the bucket to these companies. Money seems to be no object to the tower people.”
Those against the wind farms believe the financial gain is largely cancelled since the presence of a wind power facility is likely to drive down the value of surrounding properties, thus causing a loss of tax revenue.
They believe that out-of-state wind energy companies, such as Con Edison Development, are targeting vulnerable rural communities and landscapes for their construction. The heavily-subsidized industries benefit by being perceived as rural economic engines, they claim.
According to National Wind Watch, a survey of property assessors in the UK found that a nearby wind power facility lowers property values by up to 15 percent a year for two years, after which the effect starts to level out. In the US, neighboring residences are often bought by the wind power company, which then rents them to people who agree to not complain about the noises and vibration.
Common sense says that given two otherwise identical properties, the one that is not next to an industrial wind power facility or whose view does not include such a facility is likely to be considered more valuable, they said.
The group also asserts that the claims of environmental benefits of wind turbines are dubious, as well. Stating that the environmental impact of industrial wind turbines is more negative than positive, especially in the first few years.
Studies have shown that wind turbines can cause noise and visual pollution and can have some negative impacts on their surrounding environment.
In the end, it will ultimately be up to the county decision-makers to decide and it will come down to dollars and sense.
As District 4 supervisor Paul Richards said, the county should make sure to get as much money out of the companies in the form of fees from the outset.
“When this is done we will be dealing with the complaints from then on,” Richards said.
District 7 supervisor Carl Pearson looks at it differently. He said public meetings should be the final arbiter.
“They can quash any project,” Pearson said.
Under county zoning regulations, a wind farm is considered a conditional use. To receive a permit, an applicant must pay a fee and make their case at separate public hearings in front of the planning commission and the county board. The board makes the final decision on granting the application.