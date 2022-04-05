Wind, weather buffet Tiger track teams

Tekamah-Herman track teams braved the wind and the cold during a pair of meets over the past week.
It was a tough day, for both teams at the Ashland-Greenwood meet on Friday, March 25. The meet was held in Waverly due to construction at A-G. Both the girls and boys settled eighth-place finishes, with the girls scoring 11 points and the boys scoring 24.
Scoring points for the girls were Kenzie Alexander, who placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:11.17. Alexander also ran a leg in the 4x400 relay team along with Preslee Hansen, Laney Hoier and Donnie Seeley. Their time of 4:47.47 was good for fourth place. Hoier, Elena Jetensky, Isabella Roche and Ella Booth finished sixth in the 4x800 relay with a time of 12:46.41.
Keira Pensyl completed the scoring for the Tiger girls with a fifth-place finish in the high jump, clearing 4’6”.
Reece Williams had the top finish for the boys, winning a gold medal in the triple jump, going 40’ 2.25”.
Jessen Booth and Adrian Robinson finished third and fifth respectively, in the 110 meter high hurdles. Booth finished with a time of 18.78 while Robinson finished with a time of 20.34. Booth also finished fifth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 48.13 seconds. Booth completed his day with a leg on the last two relays. In the 4x100-meter race, he joined Spencer Pagels, Cale Belfrage and Austin Breckenridge in touring the Waverly track in 48.56 seconds. Booth, Pagels, Belfrage and Adrian Robinson ran the 4x400 relay in 4:04.27, which was good for fifth place.
It was a much better meet, scoring-wise, at the West Point-Beemer Snowmelt Invite on Tuesday, March 29. The Tiger girls finished sixth with 38 points while the boys finished fourth with 64 points.
Donnie Seeley had the highest individual finish for the girls with a runner-up showing in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing in 54.73 seconds. She also ran fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 19.22.
Emma Wakehouse and Preslee Hansen finished third and fifth respectively in the 100-meter dash, with Wakehouse timing 13.64 seconds and Hansen hitting the line at 14.32.
Pensyl jumped 4’ 4” for fourth place in the high jump while Kenzie Alexander toured the 800 meter run in 2:53.80.
The girls’ relay teams saw some success as well. The 4x100 quartet of Kaitlyn Quick, Lacey Petersen, Hansen and Wakehouse finished third with a time of 56.20 seconds. Quick, Hansen, Wakehouse and Alexander finished fourth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:43.40. The 4x800 finished fourth as well with a time of 12:44.52
Reece Williams again had the top individual finish for the boys, taking a second gold medal in as many outings in the triple jump with a leap of 40’ 4.25”. Kaleb Quick and Austin Breckenridge also placed in the TJ, with Quick’s leap of 39’ 4.50” good for third place and Breckenridge’s effort of 36’ 9.75” good for fifth.
Quick also had a pair of individual runner-up finishes in the 400-meter dash, timed in 56.35 seconds and the 800-meter run, timed in 2:16.32.
Williams finished third, right behind Quick, in the 800 with a time of 57.18 seconds while Belfrage’s time of 58.37 was good for fifth place. Belfrage also finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 18’ 2”.
Dawson Schram netted a couple medals as well, finishing fourth in the shot put with a heave of 45’ 9”, and sixth in the discus, flipping the plate 129’ even.
Booth earned medals in both hurdles races, finishing fourth in the 300 in 45.50 seconds and fifth in the 110 highs in 18.41 seconds. Robinson finished sixth in the 110s with a time of 19.81 seconds.
The team of Belfrage, Booth, Breckenridge and Pagels finished third in the 4x100 with a time of 47.39 seconds. The boys’ 4x400 relay was cancelled due to incoming storms.
Both Tiger squads are back in action on Wednesday, April 6, at the Malcolm Invitational. Field events are slated for a 10 a.m. start.
On Saturday, April 9, the Tigers host their annual junior varsity meet.
Some of the top track teams in the area are expected at the Logan View Invitational on April 12 where an 11 a.m. start is indicated.