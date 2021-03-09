Winter brings remembrances

This is the first year since 2015 that we have been home all winter. ALL WINTER.
It sure seems like a long one. While we are another week closer to spring, we are still lingering in bed savoring our morning coffee, recalling previous travels. This week our reflections centered on our experiences with bus trips.
Now, we have ridden on some luxurious buses in our international travels, even in Central America. But the cheap travel, our specialty, is often by “Chicken Buses.” These are old American school buses, often brightly painted with signs declaring their final destination in the front window. Their route typically starts at a bus station and that is a good place to board if you want to claim a seat. If that is not practical, one can just stand by the side of the road and flag one down. Locals do this by extending an arm straight out then dropping to the side.
Most buses have a two employees, a driver and a conductor. The later helps with luggage and remembers who gets on the bus, later weaving in and out of the standing passengers to collect fares. You see, the buses are privately owned, often by a family. Getting as many people onto the bus and making sure everyone pays is not just a job. Collecting money is important to their family’s bottom line with the highest percentage of profit coming from standing passengers.
Which also means that vendors are allowed into the buses to also weave down the aisles filled with standing passengers. They hawk their wares of watches, sunglasses, cold drinks, food and the like for a couple of stops, then get off to repeat on their return.
One time a chicken bus lived up to its name.
We had had a pleasant time on Ometepe, an island formed by two volcanoes rising out of Lake Nicaragua. But, it was time to move on.
To catch a bus, we were walking down a path with a couple who had been staying at the same Airbnb. The two ladies were smartly dressed and could be described as prim, city dwellers. They were, additionally, pleasant conversationalists. We enjoyed chatting during our short wait for a bus. There were a few, scattered empties, so we were able to all get seats, a pleasant surprise.
About 30 seconds later, one gal got up from her seat with panic on her face. As she walked past us, we heard “Chickens, She has chickens.”
A few stops later, a short Indigenous looking lady got up, moved into the aisle and toward us. In-between all of her fingers, the feet of chicken pullets could be seen. The birds, at least eight of them, were startled by the movement and tried to fly away. Without saying a word, my husband, Jim, proceeded to rhythmically pat and smooth down their wings, calming them. The smile on the owner’s face was a combination of surprise and gratitude. She quietly said “Gracias,” as she moved to the exit.
This demonstration of chicken wrangling from his childhood experiences amazed even me.
Love travelin’ with him and livin’ in Craig.