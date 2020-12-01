With the specter of a COVID-19 cancellation lurking about, high school teams across the state expect to open their winter sports seasons this week.
Tekamah-Herman is no exeption. The Tigers already have had a taste of a COVID closure, too. A shortage of staff led to a week-long closure Nov. 9.
But since the restart, Tiger squads have been working diligently toward their season openers.
The Tiger basketball teams also lost out on the opportunity for a soft opening when the Nebraska School Activities Association cancelled the jamboree contests originally set for last week. The Tigers had been slated to take on Omaha Chrsitain Academy on Nov. 24.
First year boys coach Taylor Klein said it would have been nice to have a game under their belt before the first official weekend of games, “but we used that day for another practice to keep improving.”
The Tigers are expected to be led by seniors Dylan Chatt and Eldridge Jensen. Junior Brock Rogers returns as the team’s leading scorer after averaging 14 points per game during the 2019-20 season when the Tigers posted their best recor din three years at 4-18. Another junior, Jed Hoover, was the second leading scorer, averaging 11.7 points per game and he was third on the club in rebounds with 3.7 per game. Also returnign are juniors Kaleb Quick and Wyatt Deemer who saw significant playing time last season.
Sophomore Noah Stahr was named the team’s most improved player a year ago. He is among a group being looked upon to take the next step toward contributing at the varsity level. he is joined by classmates Drew Oligmueller and Thatcher Zink and freshman Reece Williams.
“They’ve all had a good start to the season and will continue to develop throughout the year,” Klein said.
The first-year head coach said he has high expectations for the team this year.
“These kids have worked hard for two to three years and are now in a position as juniors and seniors to play their best basketball and start turning this program around,” he said. “We believe we can compete with any team we’ll go against and even surprise some teams along the way.”
Competition in the area is expected to be steep, the way it’s been the last few years. Klein pegged BRLD as the team to beat in the East Husker Conference as the two-time returning state champions. Outside of the conference, Logan-View will also be highly competitive with a team full of experience coming back.
The season gets under way Friday with a boy-girl doubleheader against Pender. Both teams travel to Stanton on Saturday.
COVID-19 restrictions are limiting fan attendance, in the early going, at least. School officials said immediate family members are the only ones allowed at the game and attendance must stay under 25 percent capacity, roughly 150, Athletic Director Zach Rosenboom said..
Those rules are subject to change as the effects of the pandemic change. Tekamah-Herman is starting the year allowing two tickets per athlete for their family members. Other schools may be different based on their gym capacities.
“Thankfully, most schools, including ourselves, are using Striv to broadcast our games so everyone who can’t make the game can now watch it at home,” Klein said.
Girls Basketball
Over in the girls locker room, head coach David Eriksen said he fully expects this season’s squad to replicate last season’s 10-12 record.
The Tigers lost four seniors to graduation,including three starters, meaning things will look much different on the court. Instead of pounding the ball inside, Eriksen said the team is transitioning to a more spaced-out attacking style offense.
“Our success this season will rely on how well we can pressure the ball without fouling, how well we can rebound, and how well we can shoot,” he said.
Eriksen has two starters coming back in senior Maggie Sheets and and junior Elena Jetensky, both of whom have been varsity players their entire careers. Also back are senior letter winners Halle Olsen and Leann Hawkins and junior Kaitlyn Quick. He also expects freshmen Preslee Hansen and Carly Freidel to contribute right away.
The Tiger schedule is again loaded with top tier teams.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if seven of 13 teams in the conference finish with 20-plus wins,” Eriksen said.
West Point-Beemer, Oakland-Craig, North Bend Central, Pender, BRLD, and Clarkson/Leigh all were state qualifiers last season and all return several all-conference selections a year ago. Humphrey/lindsay Holy Family and Howells-Dodge also are projected to forward strong teams.
Eriksen said the calendar creates the same kind of challenges the virus does.
“With Thanksgiving break sandwiched between first practice and first game, the window for player development and team chemistry isn’t very big,” he said. “And that’s not even considering the obstacle players and/or coaching staff face with a 10-14 day quarantine.”
Wrestling
The Tiger wrestling team kicks off its season this week as well.
Fort Calhoun comes to town Thursday night for a dual meet before the Tigers make their traditional appearance in the Blair Invitational on Friday.
For the first time in many years, the Tigers enter a new year without a returning state qualifier. The 2020 season marked the first time since 1969 that no Tiger appeared in the state meet.
Head coach Dirk Desmond said Dawson Schram, Tony Braniff, Logan Burt, and Lukus Braniff all are being looked upon for successful seasons. Burt, a sophomore, is a returning East Husker Conference champ, Tony Braniff also was a conference finalist. Those two and Schram each missed a state tourney berth by one match this spring.
Friday’s Blair tourney is among several very competitive environments the Tigers will find themselves in. Desmond expects the Logan View and David City invitationals will have stout competition.
“Logan View will be full and competitive, David City is the returning state champion and has a strong team, and Lakeview has a tough team,” Desmond said. “Attendance for our dual will be limited. Immediate family will be allowed to attend, and I think that will be the norm for duals and tournaments.
“I’m thankful to have a season and for the wrestlers to be able to practice and compete.”