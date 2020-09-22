Tekamah-Herman went 3-2 in softball over the past week to up their season record to 11-7. Coach Abby Sheets’Tigers were perched atop the District 2 standings holding a slim 42.0588-41.3333 over Arlington in the wildcard standings calculated by the Nebraska School Activities Association. The Tigers and Arlington are in a four-team district with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Yutan/Mead. Official pairings are expected Oct. 1 with the highest seed getting the option to host a one-day, single-elimination bracket to be held Oct. 5. The 10 district winners and the six highest nonwinners in the wildcard rankings will be paired into eight district final games with thewinners advancing to the state tournament.
The Tigers’ week started at the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday, Sept. 12.
The Tigers started with a 16-2 loss in four innings to Malcolm. Ryan Braniff took the loss in the circle, allowing eight runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings. Jenna Voskamp came on in relief.
Tekamah-Herman was held to four hits against the Clippers, with one of them being a solo dinger by Emma Wakehouse, her fourth homer of the season. Other Tigers hitting safely were Leann Hawkins, Maggie Sheets and Rachel Sadler.
Things went much better in their second game, as the Tigers had their bats on fire, blasting 16 hits in a 12-5 win over Raymond Central.
Braniff got the win, allowing four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Jenna Voskamp pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits.
Hawkins and Morgan Lewis each collected three hits to lead the Tiger offense. Hawkins had a pair of doubles while scoring two runs and driving in four. Lewis scored a run and drove in a run. Wakehouse, Sheets and Halle Olsen each added two hits for the Tigers. Wakehouse doubled while scoring three runs and driving in two. Sheets doubled while scoring one and driving in one and Olsen doubled while scoring two and driving in two.
Other Tigers hitting safely were Sadler, Lacey Petersen, Braniff and Voskamp. Sadler and Braniff each drove in a run while Petersen and Voskamp each scored a run.
The Tigers finally got to play some regular-season games at home on Sept. 15, hosting a triangular with Class B teams Wahoo and DC West/Concordia.
The Tigers went 1-1, beginning with a 12-1 loss in five innings against the 13-4 Lady Warriors.
Petersen took the loss for the Tigers, allowing seven runs on 10 hits in four innings of work. Voskamp and Ryan Braniff came on for 2/3 and 1/3 of the fifth inning, respectively.
Hawkins blasted three hits to lead the Tiger offense, including a triple, and scored the only run for the Tigers. Sheets drove her in on a groundout in the first inning.
A pair of three-run innings came in favor of the Tigers in defeating DC West/ Concordia 6-5 in the nightcap of last Tuesday’s triangular with Voskamp picking up the win in relief.
Tekamah-Herman took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third as Voskamp reached on an error and Wakehouse drew a walk. Hawkins stepped up to the plate and jacked a three-run homer over the left field fence for her first bomb of the season.
After DC West/Concordia took a 5-3 lead with four runs in the top of the fourth, the Tigers came back with three of their own to take the lead for good.
Lewis and Voskamp both doubled, Wakehouse and Sheets both singled. Lewis scored on Voskamp’s double, Voskamp scored on Wakehouse’s single to tie it up at five before Sheets’s single scored Wakehouse to take a 6-5 lead.
Sheets and Lewis both had two hits to lead the Tiger offense. Both hit a single and a double. Wakehouse and Voskamp each scored twice and drove in one.
The excitement of that thriller carried over into Thursday evening during a Parents’ Night home game against Yutan/Mead, as Wakehouse’s two-run walkoff double gave the Tigers a thrilling 5-4 win over the Patriots.
Petersen came on in relief to pitch the win after Yutan/Mead took a 4-3 lead, scoring all their runs in the top of the seventh inning to wipe out a 3-0 Tiger lead.
But the Tigers didn’t give up.
Braniff started the game-winning rally in the bottom of the seventh with a walk. Lewis followed with a walk and Voskamp reached on an error to load the bases before Wakehouse drilled a two-run double to the right centerfield fence, just missing a home run by a couple inches.
The Tigers, 11-7 as of press time, were scheduled to take part in the Arlington Invite on Saturday. Tuesday (tonight) they play their home finale against West Point-Beemer before traveling to Genoa for the East Husker Conference tournament, hosted by Twin River, on Saturday, Sept. 26.