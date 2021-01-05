Wolfpack outguns Tigers in holiday tourney

Tekamah-Herman’s basketball teams couldn’t defend their titles at the Madison Holiday tournament. In opening round play on Monday, Elgin Public/Pope John used a late burst to win the girls game 42-29 while a basket in the final seconds gave the Wolfpack a 60-58 win in the boys game.
Tournament officials announced Monday that the final round won’t be played until Thursday due to Tuesday’s snowstorm. The Tiger girls will take on Riverside at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Chargers dropped a 40-30 decision to Madison Monday morning. The Tiger boys will play Madison at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The Dragons lost to Riverside 66-43.
Coach David Eriksen’s girls were able to hang with the Wolfpack, who improved to 6-2, for the better part of the contest.
A three pointer and a free throw from Maggie Sheets keyed a 6-0 Tiger run that ended the first half. The burst sent the Tigers into the locker room down a point, 16-15.
Back-to-back baskets by Kaitlyn Quick erased a 19-17 EPPJ lead and put the Tigers up 21-19. Playing perhaps her best overall game, Quick paced the Tigers with 10 points. Eriksen said her scoring was exactly what his team needed as the Tigers struggled with foul trouble and a limited bench.
But the lead wouldn’t last. An 8-2 run to end the third frame had the Wolfpack up 27-23 and the Tigers would get no closer.
Ashlynne Charf hit two free throws to start an 11-2 run that opened the fourth period. Charf led both sides with 17 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers had no answer for the 5-foot-7 freshman post.
Quick’s basket at the 5:24 mark pulled the Tigers within six points, 31-25, but Elgin rang up the next 10 to put the game away.
Tiger efforts were further hampered when freshman point guard Preslee Hansen sat out the second half with a foot injury. The Tigers also lost senior guard Halle Olsen and freshman post Carly Freidel to fouls early in the fourth period.
Eriksen said his nine-player squad simply ran out of experienced players late in the game.
“Despite all the setbacks I thought we battled for as long as we could,” Eriksen said. “Unfortunately for us, inexperience and lack of extra bodies will cost us in this type of game.”
The boys game saw Elgin build a 16-8 lead in the early going before the Tigers started to find their footing.
Brock Rogers cashed a conventional three-point play and a three-point bucket to close the first quarter, drawing his team within four points, 17-13. A triple from Dylan Chatt completed the comeback, knotting the score at 23-23 with 4:45 to play in the half.
Neither team led by more than two points until Elgin reeled off an 8-2 run to open the second half.
But the Tigers came back. Rogers drained a three-pointer from the top of the circle, part of his game-high 20 points, to send the teams into the fourth quarter tied at 40-40.
An 11-2 run gave Elgin a nine-pont lead, 51-42, but the Tigers answered with a 13-1 run to go up 55-52 with 2:23 left. Jed Hoover hit two threes during the rally, part of his 17-point performance, as a pressure defense deployed by the Tigers began paying dividends.
Elgin scored six straight before Dylan Chatt hit a huge three from the top of the circle to tie the score at 58-58 with 40 seconds left.
But two missed free throws in the last 12 seconds gave Elgin an opening and sophomore point guard Jack Wemhoff walked through it. Wemhoff’s floater in the lane with three seconds left proved to be the difference.
“The game came down to defense and that is what eventually beat us. That’s going to be our focus as we continue with this season because we will see more games like this, and we must put ourselves in the position to win,” Tiger coach Taylor Klein said. “Wemhoff is a great athlete that made a great play at the end of the game. He’ll be an exciting point guard to watch in the coming years along with the rest of their team.”
Austin Good led three Wolfpack players in double figures with 15 points.
Both Tigers squads are back in action next week. Neighboring Iowa school West Monona comes calling at the T-H gym for a girl-boy doubleheader on Thursday, Jan. 7. The Tigers venture back into East Husker Conference play on Saturday, hosting Clarkson/Leigh.