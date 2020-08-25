BRLD starts the 2020 football season with a home game against Tekamah-Herman this Friday.
After posting a 10-2 record and advancing to the state semi-finals last year, the Wolverines will have six offensive starters and seven defensive starters returning to face a revamped schedule. BRLD moves to C-2 District 3 after Stanton and Battle Creek changed classes. The opening shifts the Wolverines north with Crofton, Ponca, Hartington CC and Norfolk Catholic as district foes. Oakland -Craig remains on the schedule as non-district opponent while David City Aquinas, Logan View, Tekamah-Herman and Yutan fill out the schedule.
"We're going to have a good fall camp here. We're going to keep it simple, we're young," said fifth year BRLD coach Dan Maresh. "We are going to focus on getting better every day. We can't control our opponents so lets get out and play the best football we can."
Maresh will have to replace three all-state players. Quarterback Will Gatzemeyer and defensive line/tight end Jaxon Johnson have graduated while Lucas Vogt elected to skip his senior season to concentrate on his basketball career.
Maresh is looking to senior Derek Petersen to take over for Gatzemeyer. He will have Dylan Beutler as a top target. He caught 35 passes and scored 14 touchdown last season. Lucas Ronnfeldt and Gus Gomez look to be the top running backs.
The line has Aidan Nelson at center with Daven Whitley and Rusty Hardeman also having starting experience while Brennan Ferguson picked valuable playing time last season.
Petersen is also a leader on defense with 106 tackles last year. Gomez and Kayden Henneman join him in the linebacker corps. The secondary has a an experienced group with Colten Briggs and Beutler being joined by Cayden Hansen and Mason Lami.