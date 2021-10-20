Wolverines sending two runners to state cross country meet

BRLD's cross country team finished 5th at their district meet held at Pierce on Oct. 14, but they had two runners place in the top 15, both advance to the state meet at Kearney this Friday.
After qualifying as a team three of the last four years in Class D, coach Paul Timm knew that the challenges of being in Class C this season would put the Wolverines as an outside bet to make it this year.
"I told them that this meet is going to need their best effort and if we don't rise to the occasion we won't have a chance to make it," Timm said after the district meet. "My charts show real improvement the last three meets and today their efforts topped any expectations. All of the runners had personal bests. I could not ask any more of them."
The six runners for the boys all had their best day as five runners broke the 20-minute barrier and every one had a personal best time on the fast course at the Pierce Golf Club.
Junior Caleb Schlichting will be making his third trip to Kearney after placing ninth. He had a strong finish passing several runners in the last quarter mile and knocked almost 30 seconds off his personal best with a 17:31.
Sophomore Brayden Hegge was a surprise qualifier. Although he had not broken 19 minutes this season, he had a super effort with a time of 17:43 for 13th place.
Chance Mock broke 19 for the first time with an 18:43 clocking and a 23rd place. Braden Hardin was 29th with a time of 19:07. Andrew Schlichting also broke 20 with a 19:59 for 41st. Colten Miller finished 61st in a PR time of 21:26.
In the girls race, Miriel Brokaw led the way with a 51st finish. She broke 27 minutes for the first time with a 26:47 clocking. Senior Samantha Chavira-Prieto was close behind in 26:58 for 53rd.