It’s happened again.
Somebody who wanted to do something good for the community found out that maybe they can’t proceed as expected.
Tekamah’s building inspector, John Manson, was in front of Tekamah City Council Aug. 13 to explain why he ordered work stopped on a new house Tekamah Industrial Development Corp. is trying to get built. He said an unapproved change in the building’s exact location put the site out of compliance with zoning rules. It seems the front of the house violates the setback requirements even though it lines up with a neighboring structure. In an established neighborhood, you would expect to see homes built in a row. Shouldn’t that be good enough?
The big question is shouldn’t any question over setbacks have been cleared up before the cement was poured? But the bigger question was asked by City Attorney Matt Munderloh.
“Why are we here again?”
Indeed.
He’s right when he says builders have to stop seeking forgiveness instead of permission. TIDC is the group in the spotlight because they’re the ones trying to get something done. They have good intentions, but an old saying describes what street gets paved by good intentions.
So should a quest for perfection grind economic development to a halt?
We think not. The city could be ripe for a building boom and a ring binder full of requirements shouldn’t gum up the works.
Everyone agrees that Tekamah needs houses. A recent housing study said 20 need built in the next five years.
The city already has zoning requirements to guide development and those rules need to be followed. But there weren’t always rules and when there were they weren’t always followed. That’s one issue. Builders have been able to skirt the laws because they were seldom, if ever, stopped. That created the potential for nonconforming lots all over town.
Another issue is a consistent standard of measurement. Not all of Tekamah’s streets are platted at the same width and not all of them run in the center of the right-of-way. That can make it hard when you’re trying to find the right spot to start digging. In some cases, setback requirements and street right-of-way could make a building lot unbuildable.
Manson, Street Superintendent Matt Deemer and TIDC officials were going to meet to try to come to an accommodation and report back to the council Thursday night.
We hope what they come up with solves not just this short-term problem, but the bigger one as well—making it easier for people who want to do the right thing to actually be able do it.