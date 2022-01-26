Wrapping things up

As I write this last regular personal column after writing one nearly every week of my 42-year career, first of all I need to make a quick reminder.
Random Thoughts and Life Lessons
Sometimes there are things you think of you REALLY want to share, but they don’t fit into “normal” 4-H or Extension topics. In 2020 during the major COVID shutdown, I was told to work from home. This was nothing I ever thought I’d want to do, but through the “magic” of Zoom we held contests, had LOTS of meetings and saved a lot of time on the road.
In addition I accumulated some random thoughts and life lessons you might appreciate as well.
Beyond Hard-Boiled Eggs: While I was working from home, I quick ran into the kitchen to start some eggs boiling for hard-boiled eggs. The phone rang and it was a Medicare client with questions, so I went back into my “office” in our guest bedroom and visited with her. As we were chatting I hear a “POP!” I’m thinking to myself, “Steve just left, wonder what that was?” We kept talking and again I hear a “POP!” And I still can’t imagine what that sound is, until all of a sudden my mind gets out of the Medicare conversation and I go “Oh my gosh! It’s the EGGS!”
I rush in the kitchen and there, two of the three eggs I’d been boiling had not only boiled dry, but had EXPLODED all over the stove, counter top and floor! The third one hadn’t burst yet, but I treated it carefully as it went into the trash. My life lessons: Set a timer. And eggs CAN explode! Who knew?!
Dust on the Toilet Plunger: As I thought deeply during the COVID work-from-home time I decided there are certain things I really don’t mind dusting. For example, the toilet plunger…that means you haven’t needed to use it – so that is a very good thing!
I really must have spent more time in the bathroom during this time as I also made the observation that some people are “as slow as the last spit down the drain.”
Fiddler on the Roof
I recently wrote my final end of the year Extension report. In it I used the classic production “Fiddler on the Roof” as my focus. According to Google, the “Fiddler on the Roof” comes from a surrealistic painting by the Russian Jewish painter Marc Chagall. The fiddler is a metaphor of survival in an uncertain world, through tradition and joyful living. My “survival” in this uncertain world of my Extension career has been a truly amazing journey.
As I wrap up the final verse of my Extension 4-H career, these lyrics from the song “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof” pretty well sums up my 42½ year career:
“Sunrise, sunset
Sunrise, sunset
Swiftly fly the years.
One season following another
Laiden with happiness and tears.”
The “Fiddler on the Roof” metaphor of surviving in an uncertain world, through tradition and joyful living really fits living and working, especially through this second year of COVID. Fortunately, there haven’t been many tears, just traditional 4-H programming which brings lots of smiles, laughter and true joyful living. I’ve been blessed with an amazing Extension family doing GREAT work together! Those of you that know me well, know I like to “alter” the words of songs to fit the situation. With that in mind, I’d alter the last line of “Sunrise, Sunset” to: “Laiden with happiness and cheers!”
Thanks for all your support these past four decades, and I look forward to seeing you around the county and of course the county fair in the future! And remember I’ll still be doing Medicare education so call the Extension Office at 402-374-2929 for my help!