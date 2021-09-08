Wreaths Across America invites all Nebraskans to join in national flag waving effort

The national nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America urges all Americans to join together on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in waving the American flag in remembrance of the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. The event will be hosted live on WAA’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. It will include Gold Star Families, whose loved ones answered the call to serve after 9/11, veterans and first responders and their families.
WAA gathers every Tuesday morning from 9-10 a.m. Eastern time to raise the American flag and say the Pledge of Allegiance from the Freeport Flag Ladies Monument in Jonesboro, Maine. The site is near the “tip lands” of eastern Maine where the balsam is harvested to make veterans’ wreaths for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day each December. The monument, located on Route 1, was built by Wreaths Across America and Worcester Wreath Company in September 2019 after the Freeport Flag Ladies retired following 18 years of waving the American flag in Freeport, Maine, each Tuesday since Sept. 11, 2001.
“Now, more than ever, it is so critical for communities to come together to remember all those who served, and honor their service and their family’s service, especially those who volunteered during the War on Terror following the events of September 11, 2001,” said WAA Executive Director, Karen Worcester. “But more than anything, we must teach our children about these men and women and the courage and commitment it takes to be a part of the small number of Americans who protect all our freedoms.”
The flag-waving event will begin at 8:45 a.m. EDT and conclude at 10:05 a.m. EDT. In addition to the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and sharing of stories, the event will include four moments of silence, at 8:46, 9:03, 9:37 and 10:03, each of which marks a crash time of one of the four airplanes hijacked as part of the 9/11 terror plot.
Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. In total, WAA places more than two million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at over 2,750 participating locations nationwide and offers year-round programs in support of its mission to remember, honor and teach. These programs include the Mobile Education Exhibit which will be visiting New Jersey, Maine, Delaware, and Maryland in September and Wreaths Across America Radio. Morning show host Michael W. Hale will conduct live interviews and on-air tributes on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, during a special edition broadcast of his morning show from 8-10 a.m. Eastern.
This year, National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at more than 2,750 participating locations across the country. To sponsor a $15 wreath for an American hero, or to learn more about how to volunteer, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.