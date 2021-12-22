Yeasterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Senior Judge Nancy Firestone, with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled last week that the federal government must pay some landowners along the lower Missouri River for flooding damage caused by changes the Army Corps of Engineers made to the river to protect endangered species. A specific dollar amount for the losses has not been determined.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Burt County Board of Supervisors last week got its first look at road projects for the coming year. County road officials asked board members to review the list, even drive the roads, to help finalize the plan in advance of the annual public hearing regarding road work.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Volunteers helped pack Christmas boxes Monday at the food pantry operated by Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council. Donations from scores of organizations and individuals made it possible the group to prepare boxes for 64 area families. Like an assembly line, each box was filled with staples for a nice Christmas dinner. A turkey was added to each at the end.
20 Years Ago (2001)
In a civics lesson on wheels, Tekamah City Council invited skateboard enthusiasts to help craft a law that would let them skate in the downtown area, but still punish those who abuse the privilege. The council tabled first reading of an ordinance barring skateboards, roller blades and scooters from downtown to give the skaters a chance to contribute to a solution.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Omaha’s Salem Baptist Inspirational Choir provided the seasonal entertainment for those attending Sunday’s “Yuletide Festival” at Tekamah City Auditorium. The event, sponsored by the Chatt Center, featured a fireside dinner and a visit from Santa. The Omaha choir, making its second visit to Tekamah, received a standing ovation.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Representatives of Nebraska’s Department of Education and Educational Service Unit No. 2 held an information session for education officials in the county about a proposed special education cooperative. The program would include Burt, Cuming, Dodge and Saunders counties.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Two Burt County men, Vern Zetterman of Oakland and Harry Newell of Tekamah, retired after long service on perhaps the most thankless and worst-paying government agency imaginable--the local draft board. The two had served for a combined 44 years, all without pay. New rules adopted by the federal Selective Service System prohibit members from serving more than 20 years on a local board.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Architectural firms in Omaha and Lincoln have been awarded contracts by the Army Engineers to conduct fallout shelter surveys in 27 Nebraska counties. Backlund and Associates of Omaha, will make the canvass in Burt, Washington, Pierce, Madison, Cedar, Cuming, Wayne, Colfax, Stanton, Dixon, Doge, Thurston and Dakota counties.
70 Years Ago (1951)
A white Christmas was assured after 15 inches of snow fell in the past week. The 11 inches that came Thursday night was the heaviest of the season and snarled traffic awhile on Friday. The accompanying north end brought the coldest weather of the season when the temperature dropped to 16-below zero on Saturday morning.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Corn, representing the best efforts of Burt County farmers, was the center attraction Saturday as the fourth annual Burt County Corn Show was staged at the Tekamah auditorium. Sponsored by the county’s State Fair Exhibitor’s Association, the show included 175 exhibits of corn, sorghums and soybeans put on display by 49 exhibitors. Cash prizes for the show were donated by eight hybrid seed corn companies, the five banks in the county, Craig Cooperative Credit Association and Wahlgren Farms.