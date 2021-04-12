Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Burt County noted its first official COVID-19 case. The announcement from Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department came within minutes of Gov. Pete Ricketts signing a proclamation naming April 10-30, 2020, as “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy in Nebraska.” For the next three weeks, the governor is urging Nebraskans to avoid non-essential errands and to limit social gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah-Herman’s FFA chapter added seven more names to its long list of State Degree recipients. Matt Gross, Kolton Fleischman, Thomas Hennig, Bailey Fleischman, Bryan Petersen, Katheryn Gregerson and Samantha Surber received their degrees at the 88th state FFA convention held in Lincoln April 3-5. The school has produced 79 degree recipients since 1981.
10 Years Ago (2011)
A state aid to schools bill making its way through the Legislature was expected to force an 88 percent cut in aid to Tekamah-Herman. The school district would need a valuation increase of $44 million to break even on the aid loss under the current tax rate. Oakland-Craig was expected to lose 71 percent of its state aid.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Eight Burt Countians were among 400 participants at the 2001 Nebraska Emergency Medical Services Association’s statewide spring conference in Columbus. They included: Angenette Compton and Toni Larsen of Oakland; and Michelle Bank, Brad Hawkins, Jimmie Metzler, Kurt Muhle, Jim Ray and Greg Shada of Tekamah.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Larry Sitzman toured Burt County with hosts Frank Korshoj of Herman and Lloyd Olson of Tekamah before speaking to a group of 90 the same evening at a dinner sponsored by the American Agriculture Movement. A Culbertson native, Sitzman was extensively involved in agriculture before his appointment in February by Gov. Ben Nelson, including a stint as secretary of the U.S. Feed and Grain Council.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Mrs. William Rutledge, Mrs. Clarence Olson, Rena Hansen and Blanche Watkins attended the 60th anniversary celebration of the Bench Club. The event was held at the Lippincott home in Blair where the club was formed on April 1, 1921.
50 Years Ago (1971)
The prospect of building an indoor-outdoor swimming pool received a perhaps fatal blow when it was learned that the 75 percent matching funds from state and federal sources cannot be spent on an enclosed pool. The proposed indoor-outdoor pool was projected to cost around $300,000. An outdoor use only pool is expected to cost half as much. A new set of plans was sought for approval at a special city council meeting before being forwarded for state and federal agency approval.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Persons interested in the new national Peace Corps may obtain a questionnaire at the Burt County Extension Office. Burt County Extension Agent Joe Roh said Peace Corps volunteers will go to foreign countries to teach, build or work in local communities. While most volunteers are expected to be young college graduates, Roh said there is no rigid age limit nor is a college degree required.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah will host a concert Sunday night given by the Midland College A Capella Choir. Norma Chamberlain and Marialice Eckley of Tekamah and Joyce Dunn, Bill Beard and Paul Mussack of Decatur are members of the 44-voice choir.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Officials of the Pioneer Night League adopted a 24-game schedule for the 1941 season. The first league game for the Tekamah club will be May 23. Officers of the Tekamah club are busily lining up players. Anyone wishing to play for the Athletics is asked to contact Floyd Megrue.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The newly constructed Presbyterian church at Divide Center will be dedicated Sunday, April 19, with suitable ceremonies. The new church replaces the one destroyed by lightning last year. A commodious structure, it includes a nice basement where community gatherings and meals may be served.
100 Years Ago (1921)
At the annual drainage district election, E.C. Houston was named director. He took the place of H.L. Webster whose term had expired.