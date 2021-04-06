Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Citing concern over the new COVID-19 virus, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District postponed its e-waste collection drives set for Tekamah, Blair, Walthill and Dakota City. The events were expected to be made up sometime over the summer.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah-Herman will be represented in four contests when Future Business Leaders of America holds its annual state leadership conference in Omaha April 7-9. Ellie Glup will be a state finalist in Public Speaking I, Leia Farrens is a finalist in Electronic Career Portfolio, Maggie Garcia is a finalist in Public Speaking II and Caleb Wissmann is a finalist in Impromptu Speaking. The local chapter also will see 23 students taking part in preliminary contests in the more than 60 different test areas offered at the conference.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Arguably the biggest project to aid farmers in 50 years was being built north of Tekamah. Known as the Brunker Ditch Extension, the 3.6-mile, $3 million project is expected to remove three-fourths of the total hill runoff from the combination ditch system. Burt-Washington Drainage District president Randy Olson said the project has been in the design phase for five years and talked about for 10 times as long.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah’s Flood Mitigation Committee prioritized a list of projects designed to limit the damage to property should another flood occur. The first choice is cutting off the 180-degree bend in Tekamah Creek near 8th St.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Shattered glass, broken boards and smoke were all that remained of Roger Rasmusen’s Tekamah home following an explosion March 27. Rasmussen had left to stay with his son in Omaha only a few hours before the explosion occurred. Inclement weather had frozen a regulator on the tank outside which caused an unusual amount of pressure on the gas lines leading into the house. A leak in the line then allowed the basement and upper floors to fill with vapor before it was set off after contact with an ignition source.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Craig Volunteer Fire and Rescue put a new ambulance into service this week. Contributions were being sought to help pay for the $23,250 unit. Craig American Legion has donated $1,000 and the Junior Livestock Club wiped out its treasury with a $75 donation.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah-Herman FFA members Wayne Hansen, Carl Raue, Frank Svoboda and Stan Penke were among the local ribbon winners at the organization’s state convention in Lincoln. The event was held at the University of Nebraska’s ag campus
60 Years Ago (1961)
One hundred forty-nine voters went to the polls in Herman Tuesday when they elected Gilbert Potadle and Kenneth Freeman to the village board. Eugene Husk and Wallace Kruse were elected to the school board and Doug Hightree was elected police magistrate.
70 Years Ago (1951)
The log house in the Arizona community constructed in the early days by H.M.S. Spielman, who acquired the land by pre-emption, is being torn down. The two-story, six-room home was built sometime before 1868, the date appearing on an old newspaper torn from the walls. The Arizona store, constructed in 1922, also is being torn down.
80 Years Ago (1941)
April has been designated as Cancer Control Month for the nation and residents of the Tekamah vicinity are asked to join others across the land in contributing funds to fight the dreaded disease. Mrs. Archie Corbin has been appointed chairman of the Cancer Control committee for Tekamah. Other members of the group include Mrs. John Cutler, Mrs. Byron Schroeder and Mrs. J.R. Hume.
90 Years Ago (1931)
All persons interested in the success of the Tekamah Base Ball club for the coming season are urged to attend a meeting in the Gatewood Café Monday evening at 8 o’clock. Plans for the coming season will be discussed and the proposed schedule of games outlined.
100 Years Ago (1921)
A new hall located at Bertha was opened. The name of the building is Burt County Center Hall. The dance held on opening night was attended by some 600 persons.