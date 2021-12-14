yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
It takes more than a pandemic to keep Santa from visiting with local children. Tekamah Library Foundation hosted a “contactless” Santa visit Dec. 5. Families were directed down the alley next to the library where Santa was waiting. Local “elves” collected letters addressed to the jolly old elf, passing them on for his approval.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah City Council approved a proposed senior housing project. Three Rivers Housing Development Corp. is looking to build four duplexes for senior citizens on the city’s east side. It asked the city to provide $60,000 to purchase the necessary land. The city expects to get the money back through increased tax revenue once the property is developed.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The proposed annexation of Northridge Country Club Estates by the City of Tekamah would come with a change in street maintenance duties. For example, the six-inch snowfall experienced last week was handled by the county. Upon completion of the proposed annexation, the job would fall to city street crews. A public hearing in front of Tekamah Planning Commission regarding the annexation of the city’s first residential housing development in 40 years will be held Dec. 21 at Chatt Community Center.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah-Herman grad Hayley Bowland was among more than 300 St. Olaf College students who participated in the 90th annual St. Olaf Christmas Festival in Northfield, Minnesota. The festival will be broadcast over PBS stations beginning Dec. 18. A sophomore, Bowland sings alto II with the college’s chapel choir. Ninety members of the college’s orchestra and 450 members of five choirs were part of the festival.
30 Years Ago (1991)
County sheriff Leonard Canarsky reported that vandals have been destroying rural mailboxes, primarily north and west of Tekamah. He reminded offenders that destroying mailboxes is a federal offense that can be punishable by up to three years in prison and a $1,000 fine. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism incidents is asked to contact the sheriff. Callers can remain anonymous.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Decatur High School football player Dale Huffman changed four entries in the school’s record book. His 82 pass receptions, 2.096 receiving yards, 21 touchdowns and 402 tackles all set new career marks. Bulldog quarterback Joe Walter established a single-season passing record of 1,664 yards during this fall’s run to the Class D2 state finals. His 3,874 career passing yards also set a new standard. Defensive back Jun-ay Walker set new marks with 137 tackles in a season and 33 in one game.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Omaha industrialist D.J. Witherspoon offered to purchase the old footbridge that once spanned the creek in Folsom Park. The old wood and steel bridge languishes unused behind a city maintenance shed. Witherspoon wants to install the bridge over a stream at a hunting lodge in Mound City, Missouri. Tekamah City Council agreed to sell the bridge if a suitable offer was received.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Winter is still a week away according to he almanac, but Tekamah residents are sure it’s already here. The temperature in Tekamah bottomed out at 18 below zero Wednesday. Snow started falling Friday, by the time it stopped on Monday, nine inches had piled up on the ground. Tekamah’s 11 school buses made their rounds on Monday, but snow drifting on the roads cancelled classes on Tuesday.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Funeral services for Henry Clay Stork were held Dec. 10 at Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He died Dec. 6 at the age of 76. Stork was born June 21, 1875, the son of John Henry and Fredericka Michael Stork, pioneer settlers in Burt County. With the exception of two years in Texas, he spent his entire life on the land homesteaded by his parents.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Orville Chatt of Tekamah has been appointed administrator of the National Defense Savings program. His staff of associates has been assembled and offices opened Monday in Omaha. In charge of the defense savings program for all of Nebraska, Chatt’s job will be to encourage sales of defense bonds and stamps and to take charge of other federally sponsored programs to raise funds for national defense. He is a veteran of the first World War having served overseas, is a former Burt County judge and has played a prominent role county, state and national affairs politically and otherwise.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Immediate action to give relief to drought-stricken northern Nebraska was promised during a mass meeting of citizens Monday evening at the courthouse. A carload of food and grain will leave here Monday and taken to Lynch, where it will be distributed to the needy.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Friends honored Thomas Gill on his 79th birthday. One of the guests was J.K,. Hancock who was one day younger than the honoree. Both men came from the same section of Pennsylvania and both served in the Civil War.