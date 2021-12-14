yesterdays

Members of the board of directors of Tekseed Hybrid Co. gathered in 1976 for the final signing of an agreement with the Schweser Company for the purchase of half a million dollars worth of industrial development revenue bonds. Attending were, back row, from left: Gordon Cram, Tekseed vice president; Ray Cram, secretary-treasurer; William Breckenridge, Jim Cornish, president; Tekamah mayor Al Zink. In the front are Mary Gene Troyer of the Schweser Company, John Wilson of the National Bank of Commerce in Lincoln and Tekseed general manager Mylan Ross. Proceeds from the bonds are intended to finance improvements of Tekseed’s facilities.