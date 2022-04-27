yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Donald L. “Droop” Thomas is among three players and five other individuals named recently to the 2021 induction class for the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame. Inducted posthumously, Thomas becomes only the third Burt County man, and the first from Tekamah, inducted into the hall. The other two are both from Lyons. Roy Pounds was inducted in 1990, Bill Larson entered the hall in 2019.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Blair’s Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems is looking for a partner to take over its home health and hospice programs. Increasing regulation and declining patient volume and reimbursements have led hospital officials to make a change.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Brooks Mayo, son of Rob and Kathy Mayo of Tekamah, formally becomes an Eagle Scout during a 4 p.m. ceremony Sunday at Tekamah’s Methodist church. The highest achievement in Scouting, less than five percent of all Boy Scouts ever make it that far.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Volunteers are being sought for a work day at Craig Community Center on Saturday. Workers are needed to help with light painting and cleaning and installing new stage curtains. The center is nearing completion of Phase II of a three-phase project. A second work day is scheduled for May 11 to complete the painting and cleaning prior to this year’s alumni banquet.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Fourth graders at Herman Elementary learned proper tree-planting technique last week from Burt County Extension Agent John Wilson. In observance of Arbor Day the kids helped plant 13 trees south of the Herman school building.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Tekamah’s Linda Peck, a music education major at Hastings College, will be a featured soloist on the piano at the College Jazz-Lab Band spring concert at the college. She will be one of three soloists to be featured during the program.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Nebraska Secretary of State Allen J. Beerman will address a public meeting for all Burt County voters May 2 at Oakland City Auditorium. Invited by Burt County Republican Women, Beerman will explain the text of proposed constitutional amendments that will appear on the May 9 primary ballot.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Bruce Eriksen, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. G.B. Eriksen of Craig, made his first shipment to the Omaha livestock market the past week and set a new high for the season with his steer. A 1,040-lb. black Angus, the steer brought $30 per hundredweight, a full $2.50 over the next best price, according to the market report.
70 Years Ago (1952)
The crest of the greatest Missouri River flood in history has passed Tekamah and the hungry waters biting dangerously close to the city’s residential district are at a standstill or beginning to withdraw. Nearly every farm home east of the highway from here to Decatur is deserted. At some points, the flood waters cover the entire valley from bluff to bluff.
80 Years Ago (1942)
Registration for practically every Burt County resident will be held over four days next week as the nation’s wartime sugar rationing goes into effect. Registration starts Monday at schoolhouses throughout the county. School officials and members of the rationing board have completed their plans and schools, generally, will be closed Monday throughout the county to get the big job done on that day. Tekamah Superintendent Paul Reid said that registration will begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. and continue to 5:30 p.m. Everyone in the Tekamah district who possibly can is urged to register on Monday at offices set up in the school gym.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Approximately 100 young elms have been planted along the drive ways in Tekamah Cemetery. The new trees take the place of the many evergreen trees blown out of the ground by the tornado two years ago which devastated the cemetery.
100 Years Ago (1922)
Twenty-four farmers have formed a Farm Bureau organization. H.L. Webster was elected president and Spencer Breckenridge was elected secretary and treasurer.