Yesterdays

The Rev. Herman Frerichs, right, and Tom Miller offer some sales advice advice to Tekamah Cub Scouts who will sell tickets during the month of April for the Scout-O-Rama which will be held May 6, 1972, in Fremont. The local Cub pack will receive a percentage from the ticket sales to help finance Scouting projects. Eager listeners are, from left: Eugene Lydick, Charlton Trader, John Hladky and Gus Ohlund. The four boys were all awarded Wolf badges at the Cub meeting Monday evening. March. 30, 1972/Burt County Plaindealer