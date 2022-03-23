Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
The Future of Decatur Foundation has determined that recreational projects will be the focus for the $1.2 million gift given by Decatur native Jeanette Major-Nix. The foundation expects to make a big splash with its first project—literally. FDF board members Carrie Maryott and Jennifer Penny are spearheading an effort to build a splash pad in Decatur.
5 Years Ago (2017)
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is defending itself in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims against more than 300 farmers and other landowners, including some from Burt County, who say the Corps’ management of the Missouri River has contributed to major flooding in five states, most notable is the 2011 flooding that caused billions of dollars in damage. The trial in Ideker Farms, Inc., et al v. United States of America is under way in Kansas City. A decision isn’t expected until this summer at the earliest.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Former University of Nebraska football players Lance Thorell, Marcus Mendoza and Terrance Moore greeted local fans at the annual Big Red Night sponsored by Tekamah Lions Club. Approximately 125 people, most of them children, attended the evening banquet at Tekamah City Auditorium.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Patrizia Koller, an exchange student from Babben, Switzerland, visited Elm Creek School last week. The 17-year-old told students about her home country, even demonstrated its size by pointing it out on a map. Koller is staying in San Antonio, Texas but visited Nebraska with Texas friends who have ties to Decatur.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Craig residents will get to decide on a community lottery during the May primary. Village board members passed a resolution to get the lottery question on the May 12 ballot during a special meeting Thursday night. Proceeds from the lottery would be used for community betterment purposes. Board members said they are not pushing the idea, rather, they are responding to Craig citizens who approached them with the idea.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Tekamah-Herman’s Barbara Trotter is among over 100 Nebraska high school seniors receiving a Regents’ Scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Selection is based on American College Testing examination scores. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Trotter of Herman, Barbara plans to study business after her high school graduation.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Juniors and seniors at Tekamah-Herman spoke with Second District Congressman John Y. McCollister for more than a half-hour last week. The Congressman spoke from his Washington, D.C., office over a special telephone hook-up that enabled him to answer questions submitted by nearly 180 upper class students assembled in the high school auditorium.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Duffey’s Food Basket stores in Tekamah and Craig were advertising a five-pound bag of oranges for 49 cents, 10 pounds of potatoes for 59 cents and a twin pack of toilet tissue for 29 cents.
70 Years Ago (1952)
City marshal Frank Marsh reports that he has put up 42 quarantine signs for measles in Tekamah recently and said he knows of 11 more cases that had not been reported to City Physician Dr. Leslie Morrow. By city health rules, all cases of measles should be reported to the city physician for his records and warning signs should be posted.
80 Years Ago (1942)
All sugar sales in the United States will be halted at midnight April 27 for approximately one week, government officials said Saturday. John E. Hansen, acting chief of the Office of Price Administration, said sugar will be off the market April 28 and will not be available to buyers again until about May 5. The ban is the first step toward rationing sugar which will go into effect once the moratorium ends.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Burt County ranked second in the state with its Christmas Seals sales, according to report just made public by the Nebraska Tuberculosis Association. Douglas County led the state with 4.09 seals per capita. Burt County registered 4.02 seals per capita. Oakland led all Nebraska communities with 20.06 seals per capita. Half of the money raised through sales stays in the community where the seals were sold for tuberculosis prevention work.
100 Years Ago (1922)
The early morning train nicknamed the “Brandeis Special” was again giving shopping service to Omaha.
The officers and committee heads of the Red Cross in the county met at a luncheon to meet the county nurse, Miss Clara Ruff.