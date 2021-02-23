Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Voters in the Tekamah-Herman school district are being asked to approve a $12.5 million bond issue to finance school improvements. The bond election was being conducted by mail. County clerks in Burt and Washington counties mailed ballots to registered voters. Voters were asked to return their ballots to their originating county clerk’s office by 5 p.m. March 10.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce was seeking nominations for its inaugural Citizen of the Year award. Nomination forms were available at Cass Plumbing and at the Plaindealer office. The winner would be announced at the Chamber’s annual Employer/Employee Banquet, set for Monday, March 21 at Tekamah City Auditorium.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Tekamah-Herman’s Academic Decathlon team won seven medals at the Nebraska state competition held at Creighton University. Christian Gobel won a gold medal in social science in the Scholastic division. Heather Haber won a silver medal in Scholastic soft science competition. Madelyne Jensen won the gold medal in language and literature and a bronze medal in math in the Varsity division. Rayshayl Garcia won the bronze in the Scholastic interview contest. Marietta Kuhl won a bronze medal in soft science in the Honors division. The Super Quiz team of Josh Bucy, Meagan Anderson, Cody Uhing, Morgan Hovendick, Gobel and Jansen placed four in the small school division.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Niles Bliss received a nice welcome home gift after spending the last year in Japan as an exchange student. A senior at Tekamah-Herman, Bliss was named as a finalist in the National Merit Scholar Program. As a finalist, he qualified for a full scholarship to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he intends to study sociology.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Tekamah City Council was considering recycling the old city dump west of town into a city-wide compost site. Later in the spring, a ban on yard waste was to go into effect at the new compactor-transfer station on the east edge of the city. A compost site is intended to give residents a place to dispose of yard waste, like grass clippings, leaves and tree limbs.
40 Years Ago (1981)
High interest rates coupled with uncertainty about the country’s economic future were the main reasons behind a decreased demand for personal loans over the past year, Tekamah bankers said. Interest rates for personal loans was running at 19 percent, ag loans were at 17 percent and mortgage rates were running at 14.5 percent.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Emergency vehicles were not immune to the travel difficulties caused by a February blizzard. Tekamah rescue squad personnel needed four hours to make a 50-mile round trip while taking a patient with a broken hip from a home eight miles north of Tekamah to the Blair hospital and back to the fire station. Squad member Bob Aronson drove ahead of the ambulance in a four-wheel drive pickup equipped with a snow plow to clear a path.
60 Years Ago (1961)
The host Herman Cardinals survived the first round of the Class D district basketball tournament, defeating Beemer, 52-44. Butch Forsberg led the winners with 22 points, freshman Rob Andrew added 15. In other first round games played at Herman, Fort Calhoun topped Decatur 48-44 and Uehling defeated Craig 60-32 behind Doug Uehling’s 29 points.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Mrs. Ray Cram, county chairman for the tuberculosis chest x-ray mobile unit said 2,570 free chest x-rays had been taken in Burt County. The mobile unit was scheduled for a three-day stop in Decatur, the final stop in the county. All county residents who had not received an x-ray were urged to do so.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Orville Chatt was named to the 20-man defense advisory committee appointed by Gov. Dwight Griswold. The committee’s job is to solve problems that arise in connection with Omaha’s new bomber assembly plant. Among them were health, zoning, policing and housing issues. The Martin bomber plant was expected to bring 12,000 people into the Douglas-Sarpy county area.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Farmers from all parts of Burt County gathered at the courthouse to protest against Gov. Charles Bryan’s plan to withdraw appropriations for fighting diseases in livestock. State Senator Neumann of Oakland and State Representative C.A. Valder from Tekamah came from Lincoln to attend. The two were urged to start the battle for the farmers of Nebraska.