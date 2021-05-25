Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Funeral services were held May 19, 2020, for Henry Doncheski. The 99-year-old Tekamah man was believed to be the last of four Burt County men who took part in the D-Day invasion during World War II. During the war, Doncheski was part of the famed Red Ball Express, the group that made around-the-clock supply runs to the front line troops. At its peak the Express operated 5,958 vehicles that carried about 12,500 tons of supplies a day. It ran for 83 days until Nov. 16, when the port facilities at Antwerp, Belgium, were opened, enough French rail lines were repaired and portable gasoline pipelines were deployed.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems last week announced the site for the new clinic it intends to build in Tekamah. The Blair-based hospital has acquired a piece of property on the south side of Highway 32, next to the former Shar-Lo Homes plant. The new 9,000-square-foot facility will replace the current Cottonwood Clinic. Construction is expected to take 14 month.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf team qualified for next week’s Class C state tournament with their third place finish in the District 2 tournament. The Tigers shot a 340 on the Indian Trails course near Beemer. Sophomore Preston Walford placed 10th individually with an 83, but all four Tigers involved in the team scoring were within four shots of each other. Blake Obermeyer also shot 83, Nate Karls and Blake Bowland each shot 87. Grant Potadle added a 116.
20 Years Ago (2001)
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services notified Tekamah-Herman Schools that the district’s Herman facility must either be linked to the rural water system that serves the village or its well water must be tested annually. A nearby artesian well has supplied the school with free water for more than a century. But since the building holds more than 25 people, its water now must be tested quarterly instead of annually.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Tekamah is among the Nebraska weather stations with 100 or more years of service being honored as part of a nationwide recognition program. A awards ceremony was planned for June 1 in Kearney. Tekamah will be among 39 communities honored at the program.
40 Years Ago (1981)
A year-long task of purging voter registration records was completed this month by Burt County Clerk Dale French, but the records update is an ongoing process, he said. A total of 285 names were removed from the county’s voter records. Similar checks are required by state law to be performed 18 months prior to a general election.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Burt County’s Selective Service System office soon will see a reduced level of operation. Helene Hedges, executive secretary of the county draft board said the county office will only be open 16 hours a week but a definite time scheduled had not been determined. The operational hours of most small are being curtailed due to the reduction in monthly draft call-ups.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Tekamah’s Clark Feuerbacher claimed an all-class gold medal at the state track meet last weekend for his 12’ 8’ effort in the pole vault. He broke the Class B record of 12-5 set in 1959 and was well above the Class A winner’s height of 12-3.5. In Class D, Decatur’s Jon Brewer won the 180-yard low hurdles in a state record time of 20.5 seconds. The previous Class D record of 20.6 was set in 1956. Brewer also tied for second in the high jump and tied for fourth in the pole vault.
70 Years Ago (1951)
The corn donated and collected last November for the Athletic Park recreational improvement fund was sold recently, bringing $2,538.70. Project chairman Mrs. Bertha Goll reported 1,659 bushels donated which sold for $1.53 per bushel, 20 cents more than the going price in November. The amount, plus cash donations from farmers, brings the project total to $2,906.20 from the corn drive. Organizers plan to use the money to build a skating rink in the park.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Four young men will leave Tekamah on Thursday morning, June 5, to fill Burt County’s quota for Selective Service trainees. Among the four are two volunteers, Reed Pettigrew and Harold Svendsen, both of Lyons. The other two are Harold Glenn Brinley and Raymond John Sporleder of Tekamah. Should there be new volunteers prior to the official notification of the new trainees, the latter two boys will await another call.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Three veterans of the Civil War from Boomer Post will represent the Tekamah post at the state encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic, held in Fremont this week. The veterans who went Tuesday for the three-day meeting were J.W Johnson, I.L. Wood and H.H. Gates. A delegation of Corps ladies from here accompanied the comrades.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Lake Quinnebaugh has begun to take on the look of the good ol’ summertime. Several parties were at the lake fishing, cleaning up their cabins and swimming