1 Year Ago (2019)
The Tekamah-Herman Gold 10-under fast pitch softball team competed at the Class C state tournament in Hastings this past weekend.
The team, coached by Molly Willing and Sara Rusk, compiled a 3-2 mark
5 Years Ago (2015)
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Culpepper and Merriweather Circus on July 30.
The big top goes up at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at Cass Plumbing. The purchase for an adult ticket gets a child in for free.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Four shooters from the Tekamah-Herman high school trap shooting team, Jessica Wetzel, Garrett Gregerson, Matt Anderson and Tyler Burt, participated in the Cornhusker State Games on Sunday June 20, 2010. Burt won the bronze medal in the handicap 20-21 yard event with a score 46x50.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Herman Boosters met June 26 with president Kim Kegler presiding.
The Herman Days Kids’ Parade followed by kids’ games was set for Sept. 9, the Car Show on Sept. 10 at the ballfield and church service on the hill in the park in the morning.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Farmers are reminded to check their terrace systems for damage, said Lee Appleby of the Soil Conservation Service field office in Lyons. The recent abnormally heavy rains have caused some crop damage and soil erosion.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Professional cowboys and cowgirls from throughout the nation will be featured at the 22nd annual Tri-County Saddle Club’s Tekamah Rodeo July 11-13.
In addition to traditional rodeo competition, fans will see several specialty acts including trained mules, a comedy car and rodeo clown John Hayden.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Dr. C.F. Allely purchased a downtown building which used to house an implement store among other businesses before his purchase. Tom Loftis turned the front third of the 150-foot long structure into a cluster of efficient, modern, sleek dental offices. Inside are two complete operators, a lab, X-ray dark room, private office, reception office and waiting room.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Mrs. Wilma Maddox displayed the Cessna 182 (230h.p.) airplane which she will pilot in the Powder Puff Derby. More than 150 of the nation’s top women will take off from Torrance Municipal Airport, Torrance Calif.
Members of one of Tekamah’s Boy Scout troops spent last Sunday through Friday on a camping trip.
70 Years Ago (1950)
A $90,000 bond issue for improvements to the Lyons school system was voted down. The vote was 173 against 110 in favor. A bond issue for a municipal auditorium was defeated by voters this year.
80 Years Ago (1940)
The ACS office is now located in new modern building which was built especially for the county’s biggest business. Located in the business district of Tekamah the new building houses the Burt County Agricultural Conservation offices.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Tekamah’s new Co-operative Creamery opened for business Saturday, over 100 stock holders invested money in the project with optimism for the future.
100 Years Ago (1920)
The Missouri River is still Decatur’s biggest worry. A large construction company with two barges arrived this week from Kansas City with crew to put up rip-rap work.