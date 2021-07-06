Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
The Nebraska State Fair Board last week voted to hold a 2020 State Fair showcasing 4-H and FFA competitions and exhibitions. While the fair will look different than it has in the past, fair officials said it would still provide an opportunity for young people to showcase the work they have been doing throughout the year.
5 Years Ago (2016)
One of the oldest homes in the city was torn down to make way for a parking lot. The house, located at the corner of 14th and L streets, has stood since at least 1886. Bricks from the rubble bore the marks of two local brick factories. The new parking lot is intended to serve Lied Tekamah Public Library, Tekamah City Auditorium and the Methodist and Presbyterian churches.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The State of Iowa closed the Decatur –Onawa Bridge over the Missouri River, due to erosion concerns on the Iowa side. Floodwaters were eroding the approach and pillar on the Iowa side of the river. The bridge’s closing left residents of the two towns facing a journey of more than an hour for a trip that normally takes 20 minutes. The closing also has brought traffic in Decatur down to nearly nothing.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah’s Dollar General store hosted a grand opening June 28, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event was attended by Mayor Phil McVeigh, Chamber of Commerce president Linda Shada and store manager Karen Jackson as well as other city officials and store associates.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Local fishing enthusiast Doris DeSutter took her eyes off the bobber long enough to spot something dangling from an overhead tree limb. The item turned out to be a deflated balloon which had been released from a May 26 wedding in Columbus. The balloon had a note attached, asking the finder to contact the happy couple. DeSutter’s find had travelled nearly 90 miles, but during a call to the newlyweds, she learned balloons had made it as far as Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Kevin Hovendick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hovendick of Herman, was one of 800 youths attending a Co-op Youth Leadership Conference held June 8-13 at William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. His participation was sponsored by Burt County Co-op. During the week-long session, delegates were involved in leadership and peer=pressure workshops and cooperative training programs.
50 Years Ago (1971)
A district court ruling in a Burt County school reorganizational dispute was reversed by the Nebraska Supreme Court last week. The high court ruled that a freeholders petition by members of School District 60 (Mt. Olive) to merge with adjoining District 62 was valid. The decision overturns a Burt County District Court ruling that would have forced District 60 to merge with the Oakland Craig School District.
60 Years Ago (1961)
The mid-Missouri public boat ramp, the first of its kind between Sioux City and Omaha to be built with public subscription, is getting more and more use as people find out about it, said Harold Bascombe of Tekamah. The area, located northeast of the city, has recently seen the addition of picnic tables, public rest facilities, a well with good water and tentative plans call for a boat dock to be completed next week.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Complaints from area farmers that dogs are killing deer, young pheasants and other birds and animals in Burt County drew a warning from Nebraska Game Commission officials and county sheriff L.G. Phipps. They said that unless farmers abide by the laws regarding dogs running at large at this season of the year, drastic action will be taken to prevent the killing of deer and other wild game, sheep, lambs and other animals.
80 Years Ago (1941)
A brief communication Monday afternoon brought word of the rescue of Miss Mildred McGill, who was aboard a boat torpedoed in the North Atlantic, and allayed the fears of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman F. McGill of Tekamah. Miss McGill was among 17 American nurses aboard the Dutch steamer Marseden bound for England. All the nurses were reported safe. She was selected with a group of nurses several weeks ago for the trip to England for a year of research work with the American Red Cross-Harvard unit.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Acclaimed by a group of the city’s leading citizens, imbued with enthusiasm for the far-reaching significance of the event, natural gas was ushered into Tekamah on Saturday. So rapidly had the gas company and pipeline construction crews worked that the ceremony had taken place and gas was coursing through the mains before the news had a chance to spread. Gas service is available to approximately 450 residences and business houses in Tekamah. Twenty-seven families have already requested gas service.
100 Years Ago (1921)
A sharp flash of lightning struck the municipal power plant, putting out the lights for the night. The switchboard was burned out and other considerable damage done. Many telephone lines were also out of service.
Over 1,000 people attended the military funeral given for Cpl. Julius LaFrenz who had died in France while in the U.S. service during the World War.