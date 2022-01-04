yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
“Third party damage,” is believed to be the cause of a natural gas pipeline explosion north of Oakland on Christmas Eve. The pipeline, operated by Northern Natural Gas Co., blew up Friday afternoon, Dec. 24, causing a fire that could be seen for miles. Based on the company’s initial investigation at the scene, a series of scores and gouges were found across the impacted pipeline segment.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Members of the Craig School DA Herman man is organizing a new twist on an old hunting practice. Mike Stang is putting together the Northeast Coyote Hunting Contest, set for Jan. 7-8. The contest will award the two-man team with the two biggest coyotes and the two teams with the most coyotes.
10 Years Ago (2012)
The drive to annex the Northridge Estate area into the City of Tekamah cleared its second hurdle Thursday night. Tekamah City Council heard the second reading of the ordinance annexing the area. If passed at the next council meeting, annexation would take effect Jan. 20. Annexation must be completed 80 days in advance of a primary election in order to provide proper representation for the newly annexed area.
20 Years Ago (2002)
The City of Tekamah is willing to take that used Christmas tree off your hands. Residents are asked to toss their trees into a city truck parked at Cubby’s. Trees must be free of decorations and must not be wrapped or bagged.
30 Years Ago (1992)
If you can sing, dance, act or play a musical instrument, Tekamah Area Arts Council wants you. Performers are needed for the council’s Feb. 29 dinner theater titled “Revue Unique,” a collection of humorous skits and short plays by David Lloyd Crowder.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Decatur residents are planning a community shower at Trinity Lutheran Church to accept donations of clothing and house hold items to replace those lost in a fire at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Greve last week. The family of five was able to collect only a few items of clothing before fire destroyed their home Dec. 29.
50 Years Ago (1972)
The Planning Commission told Tekamah-Herman’s school board Monday night it would recommend to the city that a proposed new school athletic field should not be permitted to extend into a portion of new Tekamah Park. The commission said that while the proposed track field would be an asset to the school and community, encroachment into the park would not be in the city’s best interest. A spot for a new track has been sought since the school agreed to abandon its track site in Athletic Park.
60 Years Ago (1962)
The Post Office Department is seeking competitive bids for construction and lease of a new post office building at 14th and K streets in Tekamah. The deadline for bids is Jan 11 according to the federal government’s announcement. Under the proposal, the site will be assigned to the successful bidder who will purchase the property, erect the building according to departmental specifications and lease it to the department for a basic period of 10 years with options to renew the lease for another 20 years. The building is to remain under private ownership with the owner paying local real estate taxes.
70 Years Ago (1952)
Traveling deputy tax collectors soon will begin making their appearances at various points in Burt County to help farmers in filing their 1951 income tax returns. The deputies are scheduled to be at the courthouse in Tekamah on Jan. 22, Citizens State Bank in Decatur on Jan. 23 and at the Oakland auditorium on Jan. 24. Other taxpayers will be assisted by traveling collectors in a March 3-14 time period.
80 Years Ago (1942)
The Nebraska Advisory Defense Committee has announced the appointment of commodity rationing boards in every county in the state. The commodity rationing board for Burt County includes chairman Robert Adams of Tekamah, W.C. Heitzelman of Lyons and Harold Holmquist of Oakland. The board’s office presumably will be in the county courthouse where Adams is clerk of the district court.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Prospects are bright for the making of a good-sized skating pond on the running track at the new Athletic Park—when the weather turns cold enough to freeze the water turned onto it from the fire hose. The mayor and city council have arranged with the city schools to arrange for this outdoor sport and now all that remains to make it a reality is for the temperature to strike zero and stay there for a few days at least.
100 Years Ago (1922)
The opinion of a mass meeting of citizens Monday was that it would be advisable to wait for better times before attempting to start a paving program for Tekamah.
The Spanish-American War veterans of Burt County organized a camp at Tekamah. C.H. Jack was elected commander; Dan Fischer, vice commander; H.V, Stanfield, quartermaster; and W.H. Hopley, adjutant.