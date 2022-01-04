yesterdays

Sue Enger applies some makeup to the face of Jane Gobel in an effort to make her look older for her part in a one-act play which the 1978 drama class at Tekamah-Herman will perform Thursday. The play, “Three on a Bench,” will be presented at the high school auditorium as part of the East Husker Conference one-act play contest. Other participating schools include North Bend, Scribner, West Point and Logan View.