1 Year Ago (2019)
Burt County Judge Matt Samuelson retired from the bench Oct. 22, ending nearly 21 years as judge in Burt and Washington counties.
5 Years Ago (2015)
An unsafe building code for the City of Tekamah moved closer to passage. The measure appears to refine the definition of unsafe buildings to include sheds, fences and other manmade structures.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Herman Elementary students marched downtown Wednesday bearing posters and the other items proclaiming a stand against bullying.
Tekamah-Herman High School’s drama department is preparing for one-act play competition. It’s play “Asylum,” takes place in one-room institution for the insane. This year’s contest will be held in Wisner.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Harold Schmader doesn’t need to drive to the Rocky Mountains to hear the bugle of a bull elk. He can just step out on the patio of his West Point home. During mating season for the elk, you will hear the high pitched squeals or bugles fill the air. He has about 70 elk roaming free on his 140 acres northeast of the city, overlooking the Elkhorn River valley.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Clarence E Mock III was honored by two statewide associations of trial attorneys during the Nebraska State Bar Association’s annual activities at the Red Lion in Omaha.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Plans for development at the proposed Summit Lake area showed several proposed recreation facilities, including two sand beaches, a picnic area on the west side of the southern inlet of the lake, a campground, boat launch, another primitive camping area along the west inlet and fishing access points on the north and east shores.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Burt County’s Easter Seals chapter made a virtual clean sweep of awards presented last week for outstanding contributions to the Nebraska Easter Seal Society for crippled children and adults. The society’s W.F. Swanson trophy, given each year to the outstanding Easter Seal Committee in the state, was awarded to Burt County for the third time.
60 Years Ago (1960)
The Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska reports that the state’s net farm income took another plunge in 1959, according to the figures from the U.S. Commerce Department. The drop from 1958 to 1959 was about 28.5 per cent in the state compared with a 12.8 percent drop nationally.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Five workmen escaped injury when the 65-ton speed crane belonging to the Beardsly Construction Company toppled over and crashed into the stockyard’s sheds. The crane was being unloaded from a flat car in the railroad yards. A portion of the outer edge of the flat car floor gave away as the boom was being swung around, snapping the machine from its bolted mooring.
80 Years Ago (1940)
O.W. Begley of Craig is the Burt County cornhusking champion. He husked 1,975 pounds of corn to win the contest.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Oct. 28 will be the birthday of the Tekamah Public Library. Fourteen years ago on that date, the library was started. From a small beginning, years of constant growth in volumes and patronage has developed it into an institution we may be proud of. It currently has a circulation of 11,000.