yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
The Future of Decatur Foundation received a $1.2 million gift from the estate of Jeanette Major-Nix. She left little instruction on how gift should be used, instead putting the decision-making power in the hands of the foundation’s Fund Advisory Committee who it will be used to further and inspire local recreation projects that will make the community more vibrant and attractive.
5 Years Ago (2017)
The committee working to get the old Craig school building demolished received some good news. An inspection indicates the asbestos in the century-old building can be removed prior to demolition. Removal is expected to cost $3,700.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Tekamah’s new Dollar General store, located south of the city on Highway 75, opened to the public last week. The new facility is more than 2,000 square feet larger than the store’s former downtown location. Company officials expect to hold a grand opening next week.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Seven Tekamah-Herman vocalists were selected to perform in the University of Nebraska-Omaha’s Heartland Festival High School Honor Choir. They include: Valerie Kraucunas, Sara Braniff, Anica McGowen, Elizabeth Ward, Audrey Beaver, Amber Riibe and Jessalynn Miller.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Tekamah’s Head Start program soon will move its operation to Tekamah’s Chatt Senior Center in order to improve facilities for both staff and children. Moving out of the cramped building near the corner of 13th and L and into the Chatt Center will give Head Start access to 1,600 square feet of wide-open access, helping Head Start comply with state mandated safety standards.
40 Years Ago (1982)
University of Nebraska-Lincoln students Phil Tobin and Becky White, both of Tekamah, were chosen by advertising executives representing the Anheuser-Busch Brewing Co. to take part in a photo shoot promoting Bud Light beer. They were among 10 young adults from across the country chosen to star in the promo poster.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Finance chairman Lee Loerch informed his Tekamah Lions Club colleagues Monday that the $12,550 shelter house erected in Athletic Park is paid for. The club spearheaded a drive to build the new shelter, a project which drew support from scores of individuals and civic organizations. The majority of the construction work on the 40x70-foot steel and concrete block building was completed last fall. Finishing touches, including the installation of restroom facilities, cabinets and some electrical wiring, will be done in the spring.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Burt County farmers Arthur Morrow, Edward Morrow, Marvin Norberg, Mack Weatherly, John Gregerson, Fred Garner, Russell Langley, Robert Loftis and Lowell DeVasure all were named members of Tekseed Hybrid’s 100-Bushel Club during the company’s annual meeting and banquet at the Athletic Club in Omaha. Tekseed honored the top corn growers in its five-state yield contest.
70 Years Ago (1952)
Gov. Val Peterson informed Tekamah Chamber of Commerce that paving will begin on the highway from Tekamah to Oakland will begin in 1952. In a letter to Harvey Ellenberger, he Chamber’s highway committee chairman, the governor said a contract will be let March 20 for a portion of the work that will start at Tekamah. The governor hoped to arrange for hard-surfacing of the rest of the highway before he leaves office.
80 Years Ago (1942)
The Burt County draft office is hastily reclassifying registrants in Class 1-H, men 28 and older, in advance of the nation’s new draft which is expected Feb. 16. Officials estimate that 1.3 million men will be made immediately available for the armed services by Feb. 16 from the registration of those aged 20-44 inclusive who are not already on selective service rolls. President Roosevelt’s recent listing order is expected to make nine million more men subject to the draft.
90 Years Ago (1932)
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to decide whether a flood was an “act of God” and thereby ruled against a railroad company in a $70,000 lawsuit. Mrs. E.P. Henkel of Sioux City filed the suit to claim damages following the death of her husband who was killed July 14 in a railroad accident west of Tekamah. Mr. Henkel was a brakeman on the train that crashed when the train hit a stretch of track that had been undermined by heavy rains. Two previous trials in lower courts in St. Paul, Minnesota decided against the railroad company and the supreme court let those decisions stand.
100 Years Ago (1922)
The snow plow purchased the previous fall by Burt County was given its first workout which proved to be successful. Temperatures which had dropped to 10-below zero warmed considerably and the snow that was on the ground is fast disappearing.