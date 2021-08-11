yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Tekamah-Herman High School’s Class of 2020 celebrated its graduation at a ceremony held in the gymnasium Aug. 1. The 43 former seniors finally got to receive their long-overdue diplomas. They finally got to thank everyone who helped them with their achievements over the last four years. And, they finally got to turn the page on an interminable drama that has held them in a virtual limbo for the last five months.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Burt County natives Jim Pipher and Reynold Peterson, who with Steve Hanson form The Lightning Bugs, will perform at the education center at Homestead National Monument near Beatrice on Aug. 13. It is the last concert in a summer series celebrating Homestead’s 80th anniversary and the centennial of the National Park Service.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Two American Legion members at Herman’s Jackson-Peck post were recognized for their many years of service. Darrell Kuhlmann was recognized for 60 years of continuous membership. Alfred Beckman was recognized for 50 years.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Burt County Extension Educator John Wilson and extension specialist for 4-H Mary Loftis were presented with the Joe Roh, Jr. award during the 88th Burt County Fair. The award is presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the fair.
30 Years Ago (1991)
A $280,000 allocation for a reconnaissance study of drainage problems in Burt and Washington counties is included in H.R. 2427 approved last Thursday by the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Peter Hoagland announced. The study will be conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provided analysis of drainage problems, determine what kind of federal help the Burt-Washington Drainage District needs and what the federal government’s role will be, Hoagland said.
40 Years Ago (1981)
A native of Herman has been named principal at a new elementary school in Millard. Mike Tucker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Grey of Herman, has been named to that post at Grace Abbott Elementary School which opened its doors for the first time on Aug. 3.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Bids will be opened here Aug. 30 on a runway paving project at Tekamah Municipal Airport. Contractors will be asked to submit bids on extending the existing sod runway some 500 feet, grading and pouring a 2,900-foot concrete runway and a taxiway and turn-around strip. The estimated cost for the project is $15,947.67. Payment for the job will come from a special one-mill levy assessed specifically for the purpose and from the sale of revenue bonds.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Officers of the Burt County Old Settlers’ organization have scheduled the annual reunion and picnic for Friday, Aug. 25 at Folsom Park in Tekamah. “Anyone who has lived in Burt County for 25 years or more is considered an ‘old settler’ and is invited to attend the reunion,” according to the secretary, Mrs. Walter Beum.
70 Years Ago (1951)
A chance remark by Butch Rapp to a friend led to the Tekamah man leading Lawrence Welk’s orchestra for a few numbers at Frontier Days in Cheyenne, Wyo. Welk was playing an engagement at Frontier Days and broadcasting his radio show when he overheard Rapp say he had led Sammy Kaye’s band when it appeared in Omaha. Welk announced the remark on the radio and invited Rapp to lead his orchestra. Welk told Butch he did a good job and would see him in Omaha when his orchestra plays there in the near future.
80 Years Ago (1941)
H. Duane Harmon will direct the Tekamah band in its final concert of the summer season Aug. 13 at Folsom Park. He has planned to request an all-request program for the evening. Those with request are asked to contact Harmon by Tuesday, Aug. 5.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Preliminary work for navigation on the Missouri River is now under way between Omaha and Sioux City. Engineers made headquarters in Tekamah while making surveys and establishing gauges to measure the flow of the water. The gauges along the Burt County border are set five miles apart. Farmers living near the gauges will be furnished with cards upon which to make daily readings of the river’s flow and mail the report to headquarters. Engineers then can calculate the channel depth and other necessary improvements to make the river navigable.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Local veterans of three wars, the Civil War, Spanish-American War and World War I, were to meet in Tekamah’s Folsom Park for a reunion.