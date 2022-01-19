Yesterdays

Lloyd Kahlandt of Tekamah was recognized by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District as Burt County Honor Farm for 1993. The award, which included an aerial photo of the farm, is co-sponsored by Farm Credit Services of Tekamah. Kahlandt and his wife, Mary, own and operate 734 acres with 300 of those acres considered highly erodible land. His conservation achievements include conservation cropping on 211 acres, conservation tillage on 135 acres, contour farming on 166 acres and planting grassed waterways and building terraces. Participating in the picture presentation are from left: Laura and Charles Kahlandt, Mary Siske and Jim Stych of Farm Credit Services in Tekamah, Dave Stalder with Soil Conservation Services in Lyons, Kahlandt, Mrs. Kahlandt and Dan Kahlandt.