Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Northeast Community College in Norfolk announced the receipt of a $15 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is the single largest donation in the school’s history. The Northeast Community College Foundation will place Scott’s gift in an endowment to support student scholarships and student success initiatives across the college’s 20-county service area.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Three students from Tekamah-Herman participated in the middle school honor choir at the University of Nebraska-Omaha on Jan. 7. Alex Davis, Jenna Voskamp and Maddy Jacobs were selected through a taped audition submitted in October. The honor choir worked throughout the day with Andrew Last, director of the Nordic Choir at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, before presenting an evening concert.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Burt County Highway Superintendent Peggy Smith said paving of the north section of the Bertha Road is scheduled to be let for bids in May. The $2 million project currently qualifies for federal aid, which is expected to pay for roughly 75 percent of the cost. But recent changes to federal requirements mean if the project is not let for bids this year, it will no longer qualify for the aid. The project has been on the county’s annual road plan for nearly 20 years.
20 Years Ago (2002)
According to Burt County youth and adults, the best way to help create the kind of future communities want for their youth is through mentoring programs. The idea emerged as the top priority for Burt County during the Conversation on Youth Development held in Tekamah Jan. 7. As part of its 100th anniversary, 4-H is sponsoring similar conversation in every county in the United States.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Tekamah-Herman eighth grader Dan Becic was named the local winner of the junior high Geography Bee. Becic has entered the state competition and could advance to the nationals. Results of the state contest will be announced in February.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Pat Jacobberger, a 1973 Tekamah-Herman grad, will present three scientific papers during the International Symposium on Remote Sensing of the Environment being held in Egypt. A graduate student in the department of earth and planetary sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, Jacobberger also will take part in scientific field work in the Sahara Desert following the conclusion of the week-long symposium. A geologist, she received a fellowship to study at McDonnell Center for Space Sciences at Washington University following her graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1977. She will receive her doctorate this spring.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Tekamah-Herman school board officials told Tekamah City Council it would withdraw its request to use city property for a new track if the city would repay the $9,000 the school paid to help install new floodlights at the baseball diamond. School officials said its new track would be sited at property the school board recently acquired and a football field would be built inside the track sometime in the future. The school will continue to rent the baseball field for football games until a new gridiron is constructed.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Coach Glen Blakeman’s Herman Cardinals were crowned champions of the East Central Nebraska Conference basketball tournament after defeating Bennington 68-59 in Herman. Butch Forsberg paced the winners with 27 points. Other team members include Dave Gourley, Bob Ricker, Rob Andrew, Tom Green, Keith Anderson, Marv Enger, Roger Brodersen, Steve Lane and Dale Sheets.
70 Years Ago (1952)
Supplies for the annual March of Dimes drive have been slow in arriving, delaying the start of the collection effort. County chairman Mrs. Frank Hightree of Lyons said $7,989.35 was raised last year and officials hope to raise at least that much this year to aid in the fight against polio. Half of all money raised stays in the county for emergency aid, the other half is spent to fight epidemics and to help fund research.
80 Years Ago (1942)
Elden Farrens, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy E. Farrens of Decatur, Ellington Field, Texas left this week for advanced training in the Army Air Corps. Farrens is one of 137 young flyers who have completed their preliminary training at Goodfellow Field, San Angelo, Texas. The Burt County man was co-captain of the Dana College football squad in 1941.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Tekamah Fire Department has started blowing the fire whistle at 12 noon every day except Sunday. The intent is to keep the siren in proper working order by using it daily. Doing so became necessary after the siren failed to work several times when alarms were sent over the past few weeks. The decision to blow the whistle daily is meeting with the approval of citizens who had become somewhat uneasy about the trouble being experienced with the fire alarm system. The failures had forced officials to contact firemen individually by telephone to notify them of a fire call.
100 Years Ago (1922)
Tekamah was assured an abundance of ice for next summer. Clark Deaver had put up 500 tons and W.I. Isgrig had about 80 tons in their plant.