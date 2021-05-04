Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Oakland-Craig third grader Paisley Peterson was a first-place winner in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s 17th annual poster contest. The 9-year-old daughter of Brooke and Clint Peterson of rural Craig was awarded top honors in the third and fourth grade division of the contest. More than 1,750 students in grades 1st through 6th from all across Nebraska entered the contest which used the theme, “Nebraska Agriculture Brings People Together.”
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah-Herman’s school board signed contracts to begin a $3 million upgrade for the district’s facilities. Among the work to be completed over the summer are a new heating and cooling system for the elementary wing. The new system replaces one which is believed to be original to the building’s construction in 1967.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Two Burt County men were part of a Northeast Community College team that won the Diesel Technology Challenge. Sam Hansen of Tekamah and Jason Troutman of Decatur joined Kevin Doerr of Creighton on the winning team. The event is held in conjunction with the Nebraska Skills USA contests. Northeast has now won the Diesel Challenge five years in a row and six times in the nine years the contest has been held.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Population shifts noted in the 2000 census may end up splitting District 16 In the Nebraska Unicameral. The district includes all of Burt and Washington counties. A redistricting plan being considered by the Legislature would move the south half of Washington County into a new district representing part of Omaha and areas to the north. A new District 16 would include Thurston and Stanton counties as well as more of Cuming County.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Elected officials from Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons, Decatur and Craig met informally with Burt County Sheriff Leonard Canarsky to discuss a countywide law enforcement system. Under the plan, each of the police departments in the county would merge with the sheriff’s office. Proponents say the plan offers better, quicker service and it heightens retention and offers more and better training for deputies. Among the cited disadvantages is the loss of local control.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Mary Alice Olson, of Tekamah, was named admissions participant representative for the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y. Olson also serves on U.S. Sen. Ed Zorinsky’s military academy selection board. In her new role, Olson will be actively involved in making young people in Burt County aware of the educational and career opportunities available at the academy and help with the encouragement and development of young people with the potential to be selected for West Point.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Mack Cameron and Karma Barger were named king and queen at Tekamah-Herman’s prom. Senior attendants were Sally Goll and Doug Backer. Junior attendants were Barb Mock and Mike Connealy. Barger hobbled to her royal throne on crutches. A member of the school’s newly-minted girls track team, she suffered a broken foot at a recent meet.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce’s agriculture committee received word that its offer to test the possibility of growing certain crops has been accepted by Pearle Finigan, state director of agriculture. Tekamah will be among nearly two dozen towns participating in the research project. Among the crops to be tested are varieties of sesame, kenaf, guar and perilla, as well as high amylose corn.
70 Years Ago (1951)
A petition has been presented to Mayor D.C. Scott requesting that a permit application for a roller skating rink next to the swimming pool be denied. Melvin Harker of Fremont had asked for permission to set up a rink on the lots south of the pool. Mayor Scott and the city council thought neighbors in the area should have a voice in the decision. Fourteen residents signed the petition opposing the rink.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Frank Smagacz, athletic director and teacher at Tekamah High, has received a deferment of his enlistment privilege until the fall. Smagacz was notified a week ago that his name had been called for optional enlistment in the Army Air Corps. After passing the prerequisite exams some time ago, Smagacz had been instructed to report to Army officials in Omaha on Saturday.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Saturday has been designated as a clean-up day for the new city park in the northeast part of Tekamah. The city council is appealing to citizens to lend a hand in helping clear the ground and put it in condition for the new municipal swimming pool and bathhouse that will be erected. All who can give help in any way are asked to contact Mayor Anderson.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The junior-senior banquet was held at Thomas Hall. Taking part in the program were Marian Greenleaf, Gerald Valder, Edgar Bradley, Gladys Wesgaard, Ruby Smith, Helen Tarrant, Faye Baldwin, John Tobin and Henry Scherer.