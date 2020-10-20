1 Year Ago (2019)
Tekamah-Herman was listed among schools receiving a “Great,” designation from the Nebraska Department of Education.
5 Years Ago (2015)
Memorial Community Hospital and Health Systems in Blair recently received a Basic Level Trauma Center designation from the Department of Health & Human Services. This designation requires certification and all nurses and providers must obtain additional education and training leading to a higher quality of care.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Justin Jensen, a Tekamah native, will not be seen on the silver screen when the movie “Secretariat,” plays, but he was among the veterinarians required to be on the set any time a horse was during the shooting of the film. He would advise the actor who depicted the veterinarian how to properly examine a racehorse.
The school bell, bought by the children’s pennies for the wooden two-story Decatur Education Center from 1903-1936, has once again found a home. It tolled for a number of classes after it was moved and placed on top the brick structure built on Broadway in 1937. After the school closed the bell was stored away. It now permanently sits on a foundation south of the memorial Robert Baker building which houses Decatur Museum.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Burt County Museum’s annual holiday candlelight tour takes a different route as a volunteers work their magic around the construction project at the E.C. Houston House. The detour was due to the remodeling of the garage into office space for the main house.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Cliff and Marilyn Morrow have done well in their first attempt at diversified farming. The couple is harvesting a bumper crop of red, white and yellow onions, from golf ball to baseball in size, from a 20-acre plot. By the time harvest is over, they predict over 15 semi-trailer loads will have left the farm.
40 Years Ago (1980)
While the rest of America sits back wondering how long they will be able to buy gas for the family car, Burt County farmer Emmett Hennig is attempting to work out his own solution to the problem by turning this year’s corn crop into 160 proof ethanol to fuel the family vehicles and farm equipment.
50 Years Ago (1970)
A prelude to winter swept over eastern Nebraska on Friday, dropping up to 4.5 inches of rain and snow in portions of Burt County. The heavy mushy snow is reported to be the earliest on record.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Members of the Burt County Teaching Association have passed a resolution opposing the constitutional amendment which would make the office of state education commissioner elective rather than appointed.
Tri County Saddle Club is planning a trail ride southeast of Tekamah. Riders are to meet at the Chatt cabin and bring a sack lunch.
70 Years Ago (1950)
The board of directors of the Farmer’s Elevator completed a deal to purchase the feed business from the Tobin Grain & Feed Co. effective Nov. 1. The elevator will continue with the farmers Ful-O-Pep line of livestock feed and other feeds and associated products.
80 Years Ago (1940)
A new Western Auto Associates Store is open for business. Theodore F. Hustler is owner and operator of the store, located in the building formerly occupied by Baily’s. The store will handle auto supplies, radios, sporting goods and other items.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Harry Stephens was saved from a bull by his pet dog. The action of the family pet of distracting the attention of the bull after Stevens had been pushed down to the ground most likely saved his life,
100 Years Ago (1920)
An old fashioned bee hunt was staged at the Clyde Grothe farm on Silver Creek. About 50 men took part in the sport. The men found the swarm of bees, felled the tree and captured the honey which they enjoyed along with fried chicken sandwiches, pickles and coffee.