Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
On a 3-1 vote, Tekamah City Council decided on Thursday not to open the city pool for the season. The intent behind the decision is to use the extra time, and the $106,000 in the current budget for pool repairs and operations, get a jump on new construction. The council also turned down a $30,000 bid from Leak Investigators to seal the basin for the season. City officials estimated that if opening the pool was pursued, it could be the Fourth of July before the pool could open and then it could only be open for six weeks.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Tekamah-Herman’s FFA chapter added two more names to its impressive list of State Degree recipients. Jessica Fleischman and Hunter Pruess received their Degrees at the organization’s 89th state convention in Lincoln. Degrees are based on two years’ worth of record keeping. Fewer than two percent of all FFA members earn degrees. The T-H chapter now has produced 85 since 1981.
10 Years Ago (2012)
The USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced that Burt County property owners who suffered tree loss due to the Missouri River flooding are eligible for assistance under the Emergency Forest Restoration Program. Under the program, the damage must be caused by a natural disaster and if left untreated would materially affect the use of the land.
20 Years Ago (2002)
The state’s budget crisis will cost Nebraska schools at least $22 million in state aid with rural schools taking the biggest hit. Tekamah-Herman’s additional loss in aid for the coming year will be $53,813, bringing the total loss to over $435,000 from the current year.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Several Burt County students were judged as winners at the Educational Service Unit No. 2’s annual science fair held at Christensen Field in Fremont. In the elementary division, Mick Connealy and Tony Stillman of Lyons-Decatur won first place medals for their ultraviolet light project. First place winners in the junior high division went to Oakland-Craig students Michael Johnson, Jason Stary, Meg Riddell and Kate Toalson.
40 Years Ago (1982)
The design of a proposed improvement for the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Nebraska Highway 32 on the south edge of Oakland has been approved by the state highway commission and Gov, Charles Thone, but construction isn’t expected to begin for at least two years. Final design work now can be completed for right-of-way appraisal and property acquisition.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Jeri Chase’s tempera painting of a still life scene has been named grand award winner of a statewide art contest sponsored by the Nebraska Federation of Women’s Clubs. The Tekamah-Herman seventh grader’s work was acclaimed the best in its age division and best of the show. Her painting was her impression of an assortment of ordinary household articles which had been arranged by Tekamah-Herman art instructor Nancy Bargman.
60 Years Ago (1962)
A new Ultra Ray Radiant Broiler will be demonstrated at the office of the Western Power & Gas Co. in Tekamah on Tuesday. A special representative will conduct the demonstration and free hamburgers and coffee will be served to persons attending the demonstration between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
70 Years Ago (1952)
A number of farmers in the Missouri River area between Decatur and Blair began evacuating heir families, livestock, farm equipment and household furniture Monday and Tuesday as the rapidly rising river sloshed southward through the valley east of Tekamah at a rate of 1.5 million gallons per second. Army Engineers predict the greatest floods in history as far downstream as Omaha. Mayor D.C. Scott and members of the city council met with representatives of the volunteer fire association, Red Cross, Chamber of Commerce and Truckers Association Tuesday night to discuss the flood situation and set up a disaster committee.
80 Years Ago (1942)
A chunk of raw rubber, souvenir of ship sinkings off the Florida coast, was recently brought back to Tekamah by Robert Marquardt and has been on display at Marquardt Implement Co. He reports that fishermen made considerable money recovering the big tube-shaped bars of rubber from wrecked cargoes. The rubber floats on the waves and much of it was salvaged from the torpedoed vessels.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Edward Larson of Oakland had a narrow escape from death early Friday morning when the car he was driving plunged off a 25-foot embankment east of the Methodist church and fell into Tekamah Creek. The car made a complete somersault, pinning Larson beneath it, half submerged in the water. The wreck was first discovered by C.S. Eckley as he crossed the footbridge near that point on his way to open his blacksmith shop. He immediately spread the alarm and nearly a dozen men helped rescue Larson.
100 Years Ago (1922)
The city election proved exciting when the issue of voting a $50,000 bond to take up the city’s indebtedness was on the ballot. The issue won by a majority of 246 votes. Mayor Lukens was re-elected, Warren Hancock defeated Gordon Bryant by 16 votes for a first ward city council seat.