Yesterdays

The “Board of Directors” for the Gas House Gang convened Tuesday afternoon at the Skelly Service Station in downtown Tekamah to discuss matters of grave importance. The meeting opened with a motion to adjourn to the home of John Tobin for coffee. Caught in a rare photograph in 1970 are 14 of the Gang’s 17 directors. They include, back row, from left: Quincy Bridwell, Francis Tobin, Gene Grothe, Elwin Robinson, John Ray, Boyd Palmer; front: Fred Garner, Sam Morton, Elmer Georgeson, Gordon Palmer, Claude Englert, Jack Triplett, Russell Langley and Leo Tobin. Other “directors” not pictured are: Paul Chase (ill), Kenneth Baker (late, as usual) and John Tobin (fixing coffee).