yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
The first major winter storm of the season dropped more than an inch and a half of rain on the area and left behind more than a quarter-inch of ice on most exposed surfaces. Ice on power lines and falling tree limbs accounted for several power outages. Mutual aid crews from the Elkhorn Rural, Niobrara Valley and North Central Public Power districts helped local crews restore lines.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah Area Veterans, with the assistance of ”Story Hour” preschoolers, raised a new flag at Lied Tekamah Public Library on Nov. 10. The new flag was donated by the Tekamah Library Foundation. A Nebraska state flag also was added for the first time.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Dormant for nearly two years, plans to annex the Northridge subdivision again drew attention from Tekamah City Council. Before annexation plans can proceed, letters must be sent to property owners in Northridge explaining the city’s intentions. Those letters have not yet been sent.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah will be represented in Gering this week during opening ceremonies for “Barn Again!” a travelling exhibit of the Smithsonian Institution. On the road in Nebraska through September 2022, it will be in Tekamah from mid-June through mid-July. Burt County Museum Curator Bonnie Newell and Assistant Curator Connie Vernon will attend the event at the Farm and Ranch Museum on Wednesday. While there, they’ll also learn how to set up the exhibit when it comes to Tekamah next summer as one of 10 stops in the state.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Many Nebraska farmers and business people won’t pay any personal property tax for 1991 due to a temporary ruling by the Nebraska Legislature. But it’s possible that by 1992 all classes of personal property, including a few that were previously exempt, will be returned to the tax rolls. Business and farm inventory and agriculture and machinery have been exempt from taxation since 1978.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Friday’s school day in Decatur was cancelled for a pretty good reason. The Bulldogs were slated to play for the Class D2 state football championship in Madrid, some 400 miles away in southwest Nebraska. The team planned to leave Thursday evening with an overnight stop in Kearney or Grand Island. A bus load of students was slated to leave Friday morning and return after the game. The estimated arrival time is 6 a.m. Saturday. Adult fans will travel both by bus and auto. A bus has been chartered and will leave Decatur Friday morning and return on Saturday.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah Chamber of Commerce recognized two businesses for contributions made toward improving the appearance of Main Street and for stimulating the local economy. Jim Wheeler and Shar-Lo Homes were cited during the organization’s annual Kick-Off Dinner.
60 Years Ago (1961)
The number of school districts in Burt County has decreased from 72 in 1949 when the Nebraska Legislature passed the reorganization law, to 46 at the present time. The figures were provided by County Superintendent Bernard Colligan. When the 1949 law was passed, Nebraska had more school districts, 6,734, than any other state. Since then, 3,462 districts have dissolved, representing nearly a 50 percent reduction.
70 Years Ago (1951)
About 160 persons were served by the American Legion Auxiliary at the Armistice Day dinner at the Legion hall on Monday. Mrs. George O’Kieffe, president of the auxiliary, expressed her appreciation to all who helped make the dinner a success.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Tekamah High seniors Jean Potadle and Bob Holland were two of the four winners in the Burt County Young Citizens contest. The other two county winners were Kathryn Watson of Decatur and Wesley Teich of Lyons. District winners, who will compete at the state meet in Omaha, will be announced later. This year’s county contest was held at the Tekamah school building with 27 students, representing the seven county high schools, taking part.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Robert Skinner, one of Burt County’s 4-H members living near Herman, showed the champion Shorthorn fat heifer in the 4-H Baby Beef Show at the Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum last Wednesday.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The organization of a Young Women’s Christian Association was formed in the Women’s Club room at the library. About 30 high school girls joined and elected Miss Marianne Greenleaf, president; Ethel Ireland, vice president; Janette Fischer, treasurer; and Mrs. W.H. Jackson, leader.