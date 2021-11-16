yesterdays

Going over plans for the Tekamah Lions Club’s 60th anniversary celebration in 1982 were club officers, from left: Norm Kassmeier, president; Bob Magill, third vice president; Dave Wragge, first vice president; Karl Adamson, secretary; Tom Harris, treasurer; and Phil Bliss, chairman of the event. Not pictured is second vice president Lee Ott. The celebration is set for next Friday.