Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2019)
Tekamah City Council approved the conditional use permit required before Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council could move its food pantry to new quarters. The ecumenical group planned to move the pantry from the Chatt Center to its new home in the former Cottonwood Clinic building. The move was expected to be completed by mid summer.
5 Years Ago (2015)
Teresa Lugnan, an exchange student from Venice, Italy, was feeling at home in the halls of Tekamah-Herman High School. She said being in a smaller school helps ease the burden of trying new things—like basketball.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Mariah Farrens and Eric Miller returned recently from the National 4-H Congress held in Atlanta, Ga. The two Burt County representatives were among 780 students from 46 states and Puerto Rico who attended the conference.
Blair attorney Geoff Hall was named to the vacant district court judgeship in the Sixth District. A the time of his appointment, Hall was City Attorney for Tekamah and Blair and the Village Attorney for Herman.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Tekamah’s American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts conducted a joint ceremony at Tekamah Health and Rehab in observance of Pearl Harbor Day. The center was home to a dozen veterans, 11 men and one woman. Also recognized was Harry Newill. The Oakland man was Burt County’s only remaining survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Nearly $4,000 of school district funds was needed to put things back in order following vandalism incidents at the Tekamah and Herman attendance centers last month. Law enforcement officials had not ruled out the possibility that the incidents were related, although there was no definite evidence linking the two.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Five area departments responded to a fire in Craig that completely destroyed the Anvil Café. Crews and equipment from Tekamah, Oakland, Lyons and Herman responded to the call for help. About 60 firemen battled both the fire and ice during the Monday morning blaze. The cause was believed to be an overheated motor on a walk-in cooler.
50 Years Ago (1970)
A soup supper and an evening of caroling awaited downtown Tekamah shoppers on Thursday night. The free feed and caroling events were planned by local merchants to put an extra ring of excitement and spirit into the holiday season.