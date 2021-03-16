Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Voters in the Tekamah-Herman school district approved a $12.5 million bond issue to finance renovations at the high school. The ballot counting machine used to tabulate results, although identical to machines in other counties, had never been used in an official election anywhere in the state until now.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Village board members in Decatur are planning a town hall meeting March 22. The event at the Sears Center is intended to give residents the chance to contribute ideas for the future direction of the village.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The Nebraska State Patrol is scheduling meetings across the state to discuss recent changes to trucking regulations. The new rules, which stem from a change in federal law, apply to anyone driving a vehicle that requires a Class A, B or C commercial license, among many other classifications, including farm trucks.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Auditions will be held after school on Monday, March 26, for roles in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s production of “Treasure Island.” MCT’s touring productions, in Tekamah for the seventh year in a row, come complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup. The intent is to expose young people to the performing arts through hands-on participation.
30 Years Ago (1991)
National Basketball Association star and Olympic gold medalist Bob Boozer will be the guest speaker at Tekamah Chamber of Commerce’s annual employee/employer banquet. The event is set for March 19 at City Auditorium. Following an illustrious playing career, the Omaha native now is an executive with US West.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Improved seed corn handling capabilities and greatly expanded storage facilities are benefits Migro Seed Company will gain from an ambitious expansion project that got under way last week. At its two-year-old plant south of Tekamah, earth movers have begun levelling a site to host a mammoth warehouse, one of several improvements expected to be completed before grain handling season starts this fall.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Thirty-one new mercury vapor lights soon will replace the incandescent lights on a number of Tekamah streets, Nebraska Public Power District announced. The installation project, which is expected to continue through the summer, is the third part of a larger project designed to replace every street light in the city with mercury vapor. Seventy-six street lights have already been replaced over the last two years.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Dr. Leslie Johnson, chairman of the animal husbandry department at Iowa State College, told a crowd of 400 First National Bank farm customers that even if the new administration’s farm program calls for temporary adjustments to be made by individual farmers, they ought to comply. Johnson said the ag sector had no right to produce more than the market could absorb.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Tekamah’s quota for the annual Red Cross fund drive has been set at $625. Mrs. V.I. Jeep, Jr., chairman of the local fund campaign, said fundraising efforts at main street businesses will begin as soon as canvassers can be supplied with informational material. Individuals who wish to contribute may leave them with Rex Kates or H.J. Wragge at First National Bank.
80 Years Ago (1941)
West Point will be a new member of the Pioneer Nite Baseball League following their official acceptance into the league during a meeting in Fremont last Sunday. Other league teams include Tekamah, Schuyler, David City, Fremont, Millard and Wahoo. Representing Tekamah at the league meeting were R.K. Hancock, A.B. Rice, Herman Wragge and Frank Smagacz.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Mayor Anderson informed the Burt County Herald that the construction of the new swimming pool will get under way soon. The $15,600 raised through a bond issue and an additional tax ley are believed to be enough to pay for construction. The new pool may be in use by late July.