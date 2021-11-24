yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
The risk dial released Wednesday by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department stood at 3.50, still well within the High range, but lower than the 3.64 reading from the week prior, stopping a trend of three consecutive weeks of increases. But the case count hasn’t stopped growing. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Burt County has seen 54 of its 346 positive tests in the last two weeks.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Local author Sherry Wingert will be at Lied Tekamah Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 14, signing copies of her third children’s book, “Osborn and His Adventures.” The 6:30 p.m. event Is a special evening story time at the library. Wingert will read her newest book and guest Megan Olson will bring her therapy dog.
10 Years Ago (2011)
For the third time in five years, a Tekamah-Herman FFA student has won the state land judging contest, but this time, a T-H team also won state honors. Kyle Olson, son of Mike and Robin Olson won the contest held Nov. 2. The team of Olson, Meagan Anderson, Matt Anderson and Katie Petersen topped 27 other schools from across the state to win the team title. The contest was held in the rain and snow at the UN-L Research Center south of Mead.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Art students at Tekamah-Herman High School are helping with the drama club’s one-act play production, “The $39 Man.” Art students painted the backdrops to be used when the club heads for the East Husker Conference contest on Nov. 20.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Ballet Omaha begins its holiday touring schedule this Saturday evening with the premier of the “Nutcracker” on stage at Tekamah-Herman High School. The curtain rises promptly at 7:30 p.m. Ticket-holders are reminded to be on time. After leaving Tekamah, the company will perform the Christmas dance classic at several locations in Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri before opening Dec. 12 at Omaha’s Orpheum Theater.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Thieves netted only $15 in small bills change after prying open locked doors and destroying a safe at the Decatur school building. The break-in occurred late Sunday night or early Monday, according to County Sheriff Jim Elliott. The intruders apparently gained entrance through an unlocked door to the gymnasium. Thieves kicked in classroom doors to ransack teachers’ desks and peeled the back off of a safe, but it contained no cash. The stolen money came from a miscellaneous change fund kept in the school office.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Young men with Selective Service Random Sequence (lottery) Numbers above 125 who have obtained deferments can lower their susceptibility to the draft in 1972 by dropping deferments by the end of the year and being reclassified 1-A. Men with lottery numbers above 125 will not be drafted in 1971 because the number was set as the ceiling for draft calls this year. By dropping deferments, men with numbers above 125 will become part of this year’s prime selection group, yet not be subject to induction in 1971.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Judy Sundberg, Bob Miller, Marvin Cherry, Joan Mitchell and Genie Wiley comprised the cast for Craig High School’s production of “High Window.” The group was awarded an excellent rating by judges at the East Central Nebraska Conference contest in Herman. Wiley, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Wiley, won the best actress award for her portrayal of the strong-willed and scheming widow Emily Winthrop.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Ernst Rojem of Tekamah and Vernon Gallup and Lloyd Heitshusen of Lyons were honored as the top soil conservationists in Burt County during the sixth annual conservation district banquet held Thursday night at Divide Center church. More than 100 guests attended the banquet.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Burt County’s exhibits at the 1941 International Livestock Exposition and Horse Show, to be held at the Chicago Stockyards Nov. 29-Dec. 6, include entries received from H.C. and Clyde Stork and H.C. and John Stork, Tekamah stockmen. They have made entries for three carloads of barrows each which they will exhibit in the carlot swine classes at the Chicago show. The carlot classes of cattle, sheep and swine at Chicago is the world’s largest annual showing of prime market animals. Exhibitors from 37 states and five Canadian provinces are expected to take part, entering more than 12,000 animals.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Hon. S.R. McKelvie, member of the Federal Farm Board and a former governor of Nebraska, will be the guest speaker at next Tuesday evening’s meeting of Tekamah Chamber of Commerce. The meeting date was advanced a week to make it possible for Mr. McKelvie to attend. The officers of the Chamber cordially invite all farmers and business men to attend the meeting.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Tekamah won the football championship from the strong Walthill High School 11 on Armistice Day.
Ben Lein and Ab Robinson are selling a car load of apples for $2.50 and $2.65 per bushel.