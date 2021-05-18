yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
A presumed positive COVID-19 case in the county roads department left 10 of the 12 department employees, and Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka, in a two-week quarantine at their respective homes. Although the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is not indicating the case as a positive test, precautions were immediately taken at the courthouse May 11 as if it were. A cloth face covering is now required for anyone entering the building, for example.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah-Herman is sending eight athletes, including seven girls, to the Class C state tack meet next week. The seven girls are entered in 10 events and take up 12 slots on the state grid. Among the girls is Sarah Stang who set new personal best marks while qualifying for state in both the shot put and discus throw. Caty Gross qualified in four events: the 100- and 200-meter dashes, the high jump and the 4x100-meter relay.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The Elm Creek bridge at the south end of Broadway in Decatur was closed when a disc being pulled by a tractor pulling a disc became entangled in the bridge railing. State inspectors closed the bridge until repairs could be made. The bridge was closed in 2008 after failing an inspection. After being repaired then, it was reopened with a three-ton weight limit.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah City Council was considering a $1.3 million upgrade to the city’s 80-year-old water system. A hearing set for the council’s May 22 meeting is designed to give the public the chance to have their voices heard and questions answered. State funding is available to help pay for the work if the city will raise its average water bill form $13.45 per month to $22.65.
30 Years Ago (1991)
BRL Contractors submitted the winning bid for the construction of the Blackbird Scenic Overview along Highway 75 north of Decatur. Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District approved the $96,850 project, one of six revitalization sites planned as part of its Missouri River Corridor Project.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Herman’s American Legion Post is raising funds for a parking lot near the Legion hall. The recent widening of Highway 73 through Herman resulted in the loss of all curbside parking along the town’s main street.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Local governmental agencies, businesses and private citizens have until May 23 to file claims for financial assistance stemming from floods in the region during February and March. More than $1.5 million in claims have already been filed from the 19-county disaster area that includes Burt County. County and township roads here suffered over $16,000 in damage.
60 Years Ago (1961)
University of Nebraska Extension farm economist Ted Nelson said county Agricultural Stabilization and Conservations offices are prepared to make cash payments on certificates issued under the advance payment provisions of the federal feed grain program. Certificates for diverting corn and grain sorghum acres from production this year were payable in either cash or grain.
70 Years Ago (1951)
A hail storm that lasted about 15 minutes struck in a narrow strip about two miles long northwest of Tekamah during a heavy rainstorm last Wednesday. Hailstones about the size of marbles cut down a 25-acre alfalfa field on the Chris Young farm as though it had been mowed. The rain, unofficially recorded at three inches, washed the hail into drifts two and a half feet deep.
80 Years Ago (1941)
The local draft board received instructions to continue sending questionnaires to selective service registrants until the list of numbers is completed. With 50 more mailed yesterday, he count is now 1,200, leaving 216 to be mailed in the county. The board is classifying all who are in classes 2, 3 and 4, but physical examinations of the Class 1 registrants now receiving questionnaires is postponed for the present. Draft authorities do not want exams given too far ahead of the probable date of call. No new quotas for Burt County have been received.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Two testing circles will be started May 15 among the homemakers in Burt County. The HOA Club of Oakland and the Quinnebaugh Club, near Decatur, will be the first to try various pieces of equipment furnished by the hardware and furniture dealers of the county. Any group of ladies wanting to form a testing circle should contact Miss Ella Donaldson, assistant county extension agent, at Tekamah. Miss Muriel Smith and Mary Mason of the Agricultural College will assist Miss Donaldson with the two circles on Friday.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The young ladies of the A.V.H Club met for an early morning breakfast on the banks of Tekamah Creek. The meal was cooked over a campfire.