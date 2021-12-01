Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
With a timeline for construction of the city’s new swimming pool finalized, Tekamah City Council members heard another construction proposal: paving a dangerous portion of 17th St. running north of P St.. Roughly estimated at over half a million dollars, paying for the project could include the formation of a street improvement district if neighbors in the area agree to have their property assessed for a proportional amount of the cost.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Decatur Fire and Rescue last week took possession of its new rescue squad unit. The vehicle was made possible thanks to a bond issue approved by voters in the Decatur Rural Fire District. Features include a new cot with a lift system designed to make loading and unloading easier, as well as a high-pressure compressor system that will be used to refill air packs for the fire department.
10 Years Ago (2011)
The team representing 1994-96 defended its title at the 11th annual Tekamah-Herman alumni volleyball tournament played Nov. 26 at the high school gym. Team members included Beck (Ray) Rogers, Lori (Zessin) Breckenridge, Jodi (Weatherly) Rogert, Tasa Kassmeier and Jodie (Larsen) Schuett. It was the fifth win in a row for the group. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the high school volleyball program.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Burt County 4-H horse club families started a fund drive last summer to raise $10,000 for improvements at the 4-H horse arena on the county fairgrounds. Recent donations have pushed the fund drive to just over $7,000. Items still on the “wish list” include a public address system, an arena conditioner, completion of the announcer’s stand, two stopwatches and dirt work for better drainage in the parking lot. Tax deductible donations may be sent to the Extension office or given to any horse club family.
30 Years Ago (1991)
As city officials continue to weigh the costs against the benefits of participating in a rural water system, residents living outside the city limits are hoping the numbers work out in their favor. A feasibility study for a system which would serve rural Burt County and some portions of Washington County was conducted by the Papio-Middle Missouri Natural Resources District in response to requests from rural residents who for years have been trying to organize a rural water district. The study shows, however, that the cost of such a system would be prohibitive unless the City of Tekamah and the Village of Herman participate.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Burt County Board of Supervisors appeared to agree that county elected officials should receive a salary hike. What has not yet been decided is how large that increase should be. The officials are asking that salaries be set at $21,000 per year with a six percent cost of living increase for 1982. Elected officials received $14,022 in salary in 1981. A new salary structure would take effect in January of 1983 and run through December of 1986. Despite repeated requests from Supervisor Lloyd Jackson to adjourn to a closed session to settle the matter, he could get no response from fellow board members.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Water and sewer rates in Tekamah will have to increase if the city is to keep up with higher operating costs city council members said last week. Plans to raise the monthly sewer use fees and eliminate discounts on water bills are awaiting rulings from the National Price Control Board. A proposed new rate schedule was set up some months ago, but President Nixon’s wage-price freeze went into effect before the council could take final action on the proposal.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Workmen have been busy this week under the direction of Burt County Civil Defense Director Harry Brix clearing out basement rooms in the courthouse in preparation for setting up a civil defense headquarters. Brix said communications facilities will be available with short wave radio and accommodations for amateur operators. Space also will be provided for the preservation of valuable county records and shelves for food and other supplies recommended for survival in the event of an emergency.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Volunteer firemen from eight nearby towns were in Tekamah Nov. 20 for a meeting at the city auditorium. Tekamah firemen hosted the group and about 100 firemen from Blair, Craig, Kennard, Arlington, Herman, Lyons, Decatur and Bancroft attended the event. During the business meeting, president Harold Bascombe of the Tekamah Fire Association presented Frank Lundstrom with the Life Membership pin recently awarded him by the Nebraska State Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Officials with Tekseed Hybrid Co. are reporting a 500 percent increase in sales bookings from a year ago. The company is sold completely out of flat seed for one of its six hybrid varieties. Last Thursday, the company enjoyed the largest single day’s bookings of seed orders in its history when gross sales totaled $1,445. In previous years, no single day exceeded $1,000 in booked sales, but so far this season the $1,000 mark has been exceeded four times.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Burt County Cooperative Oil Co. has purchased the corner lot across the street south of the high school building and will erect a modern oil station on the land in the near future. The lot for many years has been home to a machine and blacksmith shop owned by William Hartnell. Once the machine shop equipment is disposed of, the brick building will be torn down and the ground prepared for the new station.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The football team celebrated winning the conference championship with a banquet at the J.P. Cameron home south of Tekamah. Bancroft was shut out in the final game by a score of 69-0.
Marines riding in the railroad mail coach forced a suspicious character off the train here. They were aware of his presence but thought it best to move him before he attempted to wreck the train or hold it up.