Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Extension Educator John Wilson retired after 42 years with University of Nebraska Extension, all of them in Burt County.
5 Years Ago (2016)
State Sen. Lydia Brasch was preparing for her sixth year representing Dist. 16 in the Nebraska Unicameral. The Bancroft farmer and consultant expected a $110 million shortfall in the state’s cash reserve to be one of the major issues confronting the Unicameral during the upcoming 60-day session.
10 Years Ago (2011)
A life-sized carving of a utility lineman was being fashioned by Decatur artist Ed Thomas at Burt County Public Power headquarters in Tekamah. Thomas was creating the work from a sycamore tree that had stood for decades at the site on north 13th St. Roughly two weeks into the project, Thomas said the detail work likely would take another two weeks
20 Years Ago (2001)
Nebraska Department of Roads officials said last week that Highway 32 between Oakland and Tekamah is the second stretch of road in the county to get plowed following a snowfall. District 3 maintenance chief Tim McCoy said two plows leave the Lyons maintenance yard and head south on U.S. Highway 77. Once they get to Oakland, the plows head east to Tekamah. At that point, one goes north on Highway 75 while the other stays on duty on 32. McCoy said public input moved Highway 32 higher on the priority list.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Deployment of American troops to Saudi Arabia may have cost Tekamah-Herman youngsters some national television exposure. Elementary students and staff were expected to appear on the tube Jan. 7 to wish everyone a “Good morning, America,” on the TV show of the same name. Instead, the greeting would come from homesick American soldiers stationed in the Middle East. The deployment was triggered by Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait.
40 Years Ago (1981)
The public was invited to attend Health Awareness Day activities at Herman Legion Hall. The event featured a variety of health information material, exhibits and demonstrations. It was sponsored by Burt and Washington County Cooperative Extension Service offices and the Burt-Washington County units of the American Cancer Society.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Eastern Nebraska struggled to recover from a New Year’s blizzard that dumped eight to 10 inches of snow on the region. Tekamah streets became impassable late in the afternoon on Sunday, Jan. 3, stalled cars hampered snow removal efforts the next day. Drifts in some places were piled as high as eight to 10 feet. In rural areas of the county, wind-swept snow drifted shut several cattle feedlots and left hundreds of farm families snowbound.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Burt County farmers Arthur Morrow and Howard Curley were named county level winners in Tekseed Hybrid Co.’s High Yield Award Program for 1960. Morrow, of Tekamah, led all county entrants with 125 bushels per acre in the irrigated division. Curley, of Craig, won the non-irrigated division with an entry of 133 bushels per acre. Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota were represented in the contest which drew more than 500 entrants. Bladen, Neb., farmer Bernard Buschow won the irrigated division with 190.3 bushels per acre. Non-irrigated honors went to Granville, Iowa’s, William Schemmel at 158 bushels per acre.
70 Years Ago (1951)
The Tekamah community lost another highly respected and well-known pioneer with the Christmas Day death of Henry Valder. Born Dec. 26, 1866, in LaSalle County, Ill., he came to the area with his parents in 1869 to a homestead in Silver Creek Township. In 1892, he began farming for himself and in 1910 purchased a farm east of Tekamah. He and his wife, Jennie (Michael) Valder, were the parents of two sons, Dee A.E. and Doyle M.; and a daughter, Frances R.
80 Years Ago (1941)
A livestock judging school was held in Oakland Saturday evening, Dec. 28. Judging and the history of Herefords was the main subject of discussion. Attending were Roland Peters, Virgil Willnerd and Wiley Anderson, all of Oakland; Vincent, Floyd and Kenneth Peterson of Tekamah; and John Corbin, John and Ivan Lydick, Richard Wahlstrom and Kenneth Gary of Craig. A dairy judging session was set for Jan. 11.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Mary Allen of Walthill has purchased the Eat Shoppe from Mrs. Scott Elliott and is now in possession. This eating house is just north of the Anderson and Lawrence real estate building. Allen plans to have the interior redecorated and rearranged to be more convenient. The new proprietress is experienced in the restaurant business and expects to cater to all kinds of short order lunches.