yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Burt County Board of Supervisors is considering a new schedule of permit fees for alternative energy generation. To put up private use solar panels or a wind turbine will now cost $100 for a permit. For those contemplating building a solar array of any size for commercial reasons, it will cost $10,000 for a conditional use permit. It will also be $10,000 for a commercial wind farm’s conditional use permit, plus an additional $1,000 fee per wind turbine. The new permit fees are expected to be voted on at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Craig-Alder Grove Parish celebrated Heritage Sunday on Dec. 4, honoring parish members who have been members for 50 years or more. The parish youth group served a turkey dinner at the Craig Fire Hall to complete the celebration.
10 Years Ago (2011)
A change of venue was needed for an important public meeting. A scheduling conflict at City Auditorium forced a Dec. 21 public hearing called by Tekamah Planning Commission to address the proposed annexation of Northridge now will be held at the Chatt Community Center. The auditorium had previously been rented for that date before a date for a public hearing had been considered.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Original poetry by Tekamah-Herman students Janelle McAndrew, Echo Jones, Missy Howe, Brandy Denton, Calissa Anderson, Abby Johnson, Elizabeth Ward, Stefanie Arnold and Bill Davis will be read Thursday night in the vocal music room at the school. Family and friends are invited to the reading which is titled “Eight Girls, One Boy and a Poetry Class.” The students, all of whom are members of Peggy Knights’ first semester poetry class, will autograph their collection following the reading.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Rainfall coupled with freezing temperatures left about 3,000 Burt County Public Power District customers in the dark Friday. By Tuesday, about 500 remained without power. Another 51 power company employees from Iowa, South Dakota, and Hay Springs and McCook in Nebraska chipped in to help get the lights back on.
40 Years Ago (1981)
State Sen. Jim Goll announced last week that he will file for election to the Nebraska Legislature next fall from District 16. Goll was appointed by Gov. Charles Thone in January to fill the unexpired term of Walter George, of Blair, who resigned. Goll said his background in business, agriculture and community affairs, as well as his experience as a state senator during the 1981 session, qualify him best to represent the district.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Newly appointed U.S. Ag Secretary Earl Butz announced that the department will soon begin purchasing corn on the open market, the Burt County ACS office said Tuesday. The action is in response to sagging market prices created by a harvest that exceeded 5.5 billion bushels. Ag department statistics show record quantities of corn are going under loan earlier in the season this year than ever before. Nearly 240 million bushels of the 1971 crop had been sealed under the farm grain program by Nov. 26, more than 2.5 times the previous record through November.
60 Years Ago (1961)
The Burt County School Improvement Association urges all county residents to attend a special NSIA area meeting in the Fremont City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The meeting is being called to discuss recent developments for calling a statewide vote on forcing all school districts in the state into K-12 systems. Dwain Anderson of Oakland is Burt County NSIA chairman.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Six young men from Burt County were inducted into the armed services at Fort Omaha on Nov. 30. They were: Marion D. McCluskey, Decatur; Robert Eugene Grothe, Tekamah; Marlin D. Russell, Lyons; Arnold Lee Webster, Lyons; Joseph C. Corey, Lyons; and Glenn J. Russell, Craig. Twenty-five registrants from this county will take pre-induction physicals at Omaha on Dec. 7.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Burt County School District No. 8, the Fairview school, has the distinction of being the first country school in Nebraska on the REA lines using an electric range and electric refrigerator. Thirty-two students and two teachers, Mrs. Liberty Clements and Evelyn Eriksen, are served nutritious hot lunches using the most modern method of cooking. A worker who plans and prepares the lunches is under the supervision of the state WPA. Electricity and the electric appliances were made possible through the cooperation of the Burt County Rural Public Power District. The entire project is sponsored by a committee of local women in the school district.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The record made during the first month of city mail delivery in Tekamah is very pleasing to the post office and above that made in some places during the early months following the adoption of the new service. During the first month, records show, 51 stops were made in the business district where 127 people were served; 316 stops were made in the residential district where 1,135 people are served. Mail carriers make a total of 367 stops in their rounds about the city and serve a total of 1,262 people. The number will be considerably increased over the next few months as new territory is added and post office boxes are abandoned.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Robert Brown, who enlisted from Burt County during the World War and was sent to Siberia, visited friends in Tekamah. Pete Light is the only other Burt County boy who saw service in Siberia during the war.