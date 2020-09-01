1 Year Ago (2019)
The affordable housing landscape in Tekamah could soon be changing. Studies have shown Tekamah lacks housing which in turn, prevents people from moving here when they have employment in the area.
5 Years Ago (2015)
The Nebraska Legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee will kick off a series of statewide public hearings regarding Nebraska’s road needs.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Three years in the making, plans for a new ball diamond in the city’s north park were on display last week. During its Aug. 26 meeting, Tekamah City Council approved a timeline, presented by the Tekamah-Herman Ball Association, and the changes to city property it requires.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Six more volunteers are needed for two-hour shifts at the Big Bottom Blues Festival on Saturday night. Help is needed to check IDs and distribute wristbands at the Tekamah Area Jaycees’ beer garden.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Police Chief Wilber Young urges motorists to use more caution when driving though the area near Tekamah-Herman School now that school is back in session.
Two accidents have been reported near the school since classes resumed the week before. A car-bicycle mishap and a car pedestrian accident. There were no serious injuries.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Residents of the area 55 and older are invited to tour the Ozarks this fall.
The excursion will include Silver Dollar City, the National Fall Arts and Crafts Festival, the Harold Bell Wright Shepherd of the Hill Pageant and the Great Passion Play at Eureka Springs, Ark.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Two grocers formed a partnership this week to purchase a Tekamah grocery store and merge two business operations into a single supermarket. The deal was revealed by Garret Littlejohn and Al Stewart the owner of Stewart’s Jack and Jill.
Decatur volunteer firemen armed with nothing but shovels and grim determinations, gathered Sunday at the old lumber yard to begin the task off turning the building into the new fire house.
60 Years Ago (1960)
4-H auction figures totaled $34,181 as 139 fat beef and 6 lambs sold were sold at the 4-H auction.
Go-kart races are scheduled at the Olsen Track this Sunday and also Monday Labor Day. There will be special prizes including $100 worth of prizes and merchandise for the winner of the Labor Day race.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Businessmen, farmers and their wives will have an opportunity to hear an outstanding speaker at the fall meeting of the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce.
A test oil well will be made in the Craig community according to reports that representative of a Denver concern now leasing a block of land. Ed Leisening, who has been assisting the men, told the Plaindealer that the company wants to put about 15,000 acres of land in the immediate Craig community under lease.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Senate Passes the draft bill, the first peacetime draft in the nation’s history, authorizing compulsory military service for men 21-30 years of age.
A transaction was completed last weekend whereby D.C. Sutherland takes over the interests of W.B Rogers in the Burt County Herald.
90 Years Ago (1930)
The County Board of Supervisors is pleased to announce to the taxpayers of Burt County that it has been able to make a reduction of 1$8,000 in the county levy for 1930.