yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Although some thermometers in the city topped 100 degrees Aug. 28, the official high for the day was “only” 95. The scorcher marked the last of eight straight days with highs in the 90s in Tekamah. Meanwhile, the area hasn’t seen appreciable rain since Aug. 10 when 0.30 inches fell.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Burt County Board of Supervisors learned the cost to replace a bridge in the southeast past of the county has doubled. When the bridge on County Road 45 saw its supports washed out by a rainstorm earlier this spring, replacement cost was pegged at $500,000. The cost to replace the 180-foot structure and move a nearby road now costs approximately $1 million.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Reclaiming cropland that has been underwater for months is the subject of an upcoming webinar produced by Extension officials from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Iowa State University. The webinar is being presented to help land managers start planning and acting as the floodwaters recede so the soil can be productive next year.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Beef showman Lance Peterson of Herman made his first trip to the Nebraska State Fair’s exhibition ring one to remember. The 14-year-old son of Edward and Lisa Peterson captured top 4-H beef honors Sept. 3 with his 1,285-lb. crossbred steer. The champion was raised on the family farm which has produced winners at other state fairs, but Monday’s win was a first at the Nebraska show and for a member of the Peterson family.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Seven varieties of flowering crab, an assortment of shade trees, flowering shrubs and a red bud tree are among the proposed plantings for Tekamah’s Memorial Park. With the new park shelter recently completed, organizers of the city’s arboretum/pavilion fund drive are now focusing on landscaping around the structure.
40 Years Ago (1981)
A free clinic to test the energy efficiency of area automobiles will be sponsored in Tekamah Sept. 9 by the Nebraska Energy Office. Acting on test results can help save motorists $50 to $200 per year in gasoline, an NEO spokesman said.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah Lutherans on Sunday will set a cornerstone into the wall of their partially built $90,000 worship wing. The ceremony will coincide with the church’s annual installation of Sunday school teachers and advancement of church school classes. Setting of the cornerstone will take place during an outdoor ceremony Sept. 12 which will precede the regular morning worship services. Inside the cornerstone will be a list of the present-day church membership, a roster of the Sunday school classes, the Sept. 9 issue of the Plaindealer and a copy of the New Testament translation currently in use.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Tekamah attorney H.R. Ellenberger has purchased the block of business houses in downtown Tekamah known as the “McDonald Block,” from Mrs. Mary McDonald. The property includes a full half-block fronting main street with the exception of the Batchelder Barber Shop building. Ellenberger said no change in tenancy is anticipated. The new owner takes possession Oct. 1.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Orval Fleischman of Tekamah and Barbara Fritts of Lyons were elected king and queen of the Burt County Fair held recently in Oakland.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Some 20 members of the Burt County Committee for Agriculture met at Decatur where they heard Ed Hansen and Willis G. Sears tell of their recent trip to Indiana and Ohio. The two were among a large delegation from Nebraska and other western states who made a goodwill tour among eastern farmers on behalf of the National Farm Program administration.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Well known Civil War veteran George Johnson celebrated his 88th birthday on Monday. Only the announcement of his age convinces his friends he has attained the advanced number of years. From his soldierly appearance and active daily life he appears much younger. Born in Norway in 1844, he settled in Illinois after coming to this country in 1855. He served with the northern army from 1861 to 1665. He was the color bearer for his regiment when the war ended. All others who had held that honor were killed in battle. He now takes an active interest in Grand Army work and never misses an encampment.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Farmers were planning to organize a Farm Bureau to assist in all kinds of agricultural work.