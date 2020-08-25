1 Year Ago (2019)
Remembering Our Fallen is a photographic war memorial that honors the nation’s military fallen from Sept. 11, 2001 to the present. Unlike brick and mortar memorials, Remembering Our Fallen is designed to travel. The memorial will be on display at the Chatt Center October 5-10, 2019.
5 Years Ago (2015)
The first day of school brought five new staff members to Tekamah-Herman. Gabby DeGagne, Hannah Hyslop, Michelle Stark, Chirs Weddel and Allison Potadle. For DeGagne and Hyslop, this year marks their first teaching jobs.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Winners at the second annual Oakland Mercy Hospital Foundation golf tournament included, Nathan Anderson, Shannon Harney, Jim Webster, Ron Baumert, Jordan Johnson and Steve Peterson.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Tekamah-Herman’s science department will be a little better prepared for the coming year. The local Masonic lodge donated several pair of Kevlar gloves, which will make handling hot experiments much safer.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Red Cross officials were “overwhelmed” with Tekamah’s response to the “O” Bloodmobile last Friday, said local chairman Dorothy Magill. The city exceeded its 50-gallon quota by 10 units. Six prospective donors were deferred and seven gave blood for the first time, said Mrs. Magill.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Kevin Farber, a lineman for Burt County Public Power District, was injured Monday while helping to install new electrical poles. He was treated for cracked ribs at the Blair Hospital and released after a pole fell causing him to slip and land on top of the downed pole.
50 Years Ago (1970)
A thousand dollars in extra prize money has attracted the heaviest run on entries ever to the annual Tekamah rodeo. At this time 101 riders have already signed up to compete.
Revamping of the Decatur city park got off the ground last week with the completion of a new picnic shelter.
60 Years Ago (1960)
Corn Belt Elevator plans to add a new building according to the local manager, Jerry Novacek. The work is under way this week. A 100’x146’ structure is going up at the company’s site south of Tekamah. The side walls will be 25’ high and will have the capacity of 365,000 bushels. They also plan to add four round tanks, each with a capacity of 24.000 bushels.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Business will be suspended in Tekamah Friday afternoon for Tekamah Day at the Burt County Fair which is now in progress.
The courthouse flooded after jail inmates plugged the sewer pipes. No serious damage was reported.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Burt County Agriculture Conservation has placed its order for a modern electrical corn testing machine and it is hoped to have it installed in time to make tests in their own office for the resealing program.
90 Years Ago (1930)
The Divide Center rural church was struck by lightning during a severe electrical storm.
The annual pow-wow of the Omaha Indians opened at Macy last Saturday.
100 Years Ago (1920)
Five ponds of unbleached cane sugar cost $1 at the W.E Brookins grocery store, Dunn Variety Store offered coffee at 29 cents a pound.
The Peter Milling Company of Omaha has formulated plans to construct an alfalfa mill in Tekamah this year.