1 Year Ago (2019)
A work crew unearthed and removed two underground fuel storage tanks from the former Tekamah Motors property. The tanks were in the way of the new water lines at the site which will become a career education center for Tekamah-Herman Schools.
5 Years Ago (2015)
Highway 32 was reopened with the new roundabout at the intersection of Highway 77. The site had been under construction all summer.
Tekamah-Herman FFA students were participating for the first time in the regional FFA range judging contest held Camp Moses Merrill in Linwood. Students had to identify 24 plants species growing in the pasture out of a list of over 170 plants and judge the grazing quality and quantity of the plants presented.
10 Years Ago (2010)
Tekamah’s Connie and Al Faltys were honored by the National Weather Service recently for 10 years served as volunteer weather observers.
Herman Community Church is hosting a celebration in observance of the retirement of its church mortgage debt.
20 Years Ago (2000)
Tekamah-Herman stage crews will have a whole new view of production this year with the restoration of the light booth in the school auditorium.
Memorial Community Hospital and Alegent Health announced last week that during the next 90-180 days the two organizations will explore options for collaboration efforts.
30 Years Ago (1990)
Chatt Senior Center will open its doors Friday night to the post-football game crowd, inviting area junior high school and young adults to stop for sloppy joes, and a game of pool.
40 Years Ago (1980)
Voters have approved a $1,950,000 bond issue for the proposed construction of a new elementary attendance center and gymnasium for Oakland Craig School district.
50 Years Ago (1970)
Burt County’s Food Stamp Program celebrated its first birthday and according to County Welfare Administration, it’s made substantial gains in August.
Construction has begun on a new segment of road to eliminate a sharply inclined 90-degree corner four miles east of Tekamah and replace it with a gently arcing curve. A one-mile segment slated for hard surfacing in late spring will join three miles of road already blacktopped and extend to a newly constructed bridge across a drainage ditch.
60 Years Ago (1960)
About 150 farmers and other interested persons attended the field day meeting held on the Bob Skinner farm near Herman.
70 Years Ago (1950)
Lake Quinnebaugh near Decatur is one of a number of lakes definitely scheduled to receive attention from the Nebraska State Games Commission during the next biennial.
80 Years Ago (1940)
Tekamah merchants are imitating the fall season with special window displays of new fall merchandise and special values for Friday and Saturday. Tekamah band will give a concert on the street Friday.
90 Years Ago (1930)
Frank Vacek, the new owner of the bakery recently purchased from Clark Deaver, enjoyed a busy opening day. Roses were favors for the ladies and cigars offered to the men. Tempting and tasty pastry and bread filled the cases.
The director of census has matched some of the results of the 1930 farm census for Burt County with comparative data for 1920. The number of farms increased from 1417 to 1569.