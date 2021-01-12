Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
A 32-piece exhibit of artist Dan Hovanec’s work, “Art by Fire and Smoke,” is on display at the Sears Center in Decatur through February. The Blair man’s display includes portraiture burned into basswood or paper, then wood stain is added to bring out more dimension in the images.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Area schools were taking part in the formation of a new program designed to make sure schools were teaching the skills businesses need them to know. Known as reVision, the program is a consortium of 10 area schools and members of the business community. The idea is to help schools help students meet the needs of the present and future labor market and help students choose an education that leads to a career that interests them.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Margaret Goll made it home for Christmas after spending nearly 50 hours on airplanes and in airports. Goll, a Tekamah-Herman and University of Nebraska-Lincoln grad, made it back from Mozambique where she was stationed with the Peace Corps, teaching AIDS prevention to school-aged children. World health officials estimated one in every eight people in Mozambique had the disease which gave the country the third highest mortality rate in the world.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tract appraisals, the dollar figure the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers puts on property inside its project areas, were expected to be mailed by the end of January to Burt County landowners affected by the Lower Decatur Bend project. When they are, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, the sponsoring agency, can begin making offers to the four property owners. The owners then must decide to either sell their property, or sign an easement and keep their property while the federal “Back to the River,” project turns it into wildlife habitat. Negotiations for the project have been under way since 1997,.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Burt County Board of Supervisors wanted to gather more input from residents before voting to implement a 911 emergency dispatch system. The system in use requires callers to contact the sheriff’s office to summon emergency fire and rescue personnel, but dispatchers have no way to know where an emergency call originates. A county-wide newspaper survey conducted by Burt County Mutual Aid resulted in only four votes against the 911 proposal.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Gov. Charles Thone reached back to his college days in appointing a Tekamah man to a vacancy in the Nebraska Legislature. Thone named James Goll to the Dist. 16 seat which came open through the resignation of Walter George of Blair. Thone and Goll were fraternity house roommates while in college at the University of Nebraska.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah grocer A.J. Bruce hung up his apron for the last time recently, closing a food merchandising career that spanned 46 years. Bruce said his Save More Market had been sold to Lyons grocer Bob Smith. Bruce had been a grocer in Tekamah since 1939 when he arrived in the city to manage the local Council Oak store.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Skin testing for tuberculosis will be conducted on all high school freshmen and seniors in Burt County. Sophomores at Oakland also will be tested. Permission slips were being sent home with students. The slips must be returned before testing can be done. All doctors in the county are helping with the project.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Tekamah boys Gordon Palmer and Lawrence Rojem were among 15 Burt County residents enlisting in the U.S. Air Force. A spokesman said 45 boys left the Fremont bus depot Jan. 3, bound for basic training at Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Bert McCollister, proprietor of the Commercial Hotel and Dining Room in Tekamah, was arraigned before County Judge John L. Barber on a charge of directing, “vile and insulting,” words at Ben Eby, also of Tekamah. McCollister pleaded guilty and was fined $2 plus $6.66 in court costs. McCollister reportedly approached Eby while the latter was in the Commercial Hotel lobby last Saturday and cursed him. Eby was proprietor of the hotel and dining room before it was taken over by McCollister more than a year ago.
90 Years Ago (1931)
Tekamah General Hospital passed to new ownership and management last week. Mrs. Eckley, who had been the owner, disposed of her interests to the head nurse, Miss Skinner, who is now in charge. The new owner, a graduate nurse from Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, has been with the hospital here the last two years. During this time she has become well acquainted with the people and her abilities as a nurse have been repeatedly demonstrated.