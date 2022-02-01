Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
One of the largest snowstorms to hit the area in several years blew through town Jan. 25. The National Weather Service reported a foot of snow in Tekamah, one of several eastern Nebraska and western Iowa communities hitting double figures in snow depth. County officials decided to close the building at noon, citing the safety risk of the public trying to come in to do business. Tekamah-Herman Schools cancelled Monday’s classes very early on Monday, before a flake had fallen. Class was called off for another day early Tuesday after conditions were assessed again.
5 Years Ago (2017)
The City of Tekamah will utilize two resources to create a community brand that represents the identity of the community. The city council approved spending $6,910 to proceed with discovery and brand recommendation proposals from Foundation od Support, a nonprofit organization that helps towns with marketing efforts. The council also approved $1,000 for the incorporation of the University of Nebraska’s Marketing Hometown America program. Both efforts support the 2016 comprehensive plan.
10 Years Ago (2012)
Burt County Sheriff Bob Pickell received the Freedom Award from ESGR, a division of the U.S. Department of Defense. Pickell was to receive the award last September at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., but operational duties in the county forced him to stay home. So ESGR brought the ceremony to him. The event was held in the Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s downtown headquarters and attended by Congressman Lee Terry, Assistant Secretary of Reserve Affairs David McGinnis, and national ESGR chairman James Rebholz. The Freedom Award is the highest honor the Secretary of Defense can bestow on an employer. Pickell was nominated by Deputy Jaime Keatts for his support during Keatts’ most recent deployment to the Middle East.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Representatives asked Tekamah City Council to add two more sites to the proposed ordinance which would ban skateboard, roller skates, roller blades, and scooters—motorized or not—from public property. The original dimensions of the banned area were between 12th and 14th streets and Lake Street to the Airport Road. Burt County Supervisor Delmar Chamberlain and Burt County Museum board member Rick Nelsen asked the council to include the county courthouse and the museum grounds. Both the courthouse and the museum’s E.C. Houston House are on the National Register of Historic Places.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Nearly 240 fans packed Tekamah City Auditorium last Wednesday night to enjoy a meal and honor eight University of Nebraska football players during the annual Big Red Night sponsored by Tekamah Lions Club. Representing the Huskers were all-Big Eight offensive lineman Eric Wiegert, 1991 Citrus Bowl MVP Tom Haase, defensive linemen John Parrella and Kevin Ramaekers, wide receiver Dan Pleasant, linebackers Lance Gray and Shane Geiken and Tekamah-Herman grad Chris Grass.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Tekamah area men who have not registered with the Selective Service System are urged to do so this month to avoid prosecution said Malcolm Hardin, the system’s Nebraska director. Young men are required to register within 30 days of their 18th birthday. Registration can be accomplished at any post office.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Craig livestock producer Phil Hall returned to the winner’s circle last week by taking first place in the carcass evaluation contest at the Area Beef Carcass Clinic held last Wednesday at the Fremont Sale Barn. Hall took home the first place trophy at the same event two years ago. Nearly a hundred livestock producers tried their cattle buying talents by evaluating 13 head of market cattle on the hoof Wednesday night.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Tekamah native Louis C. Lundstrom will receive an honorary doctor’s degree at the University of Nebraska’s midyear commencement exercises. The son of Mrs. Frank Lundstrom, the doctoral candidate is currently director of all General Motors proving ground facilities across the country. He received his bachelor’s degree with distinction in mechanical engineering from NU in February of 1939 and earned his master’s from the university the following June when he joined GM as a test engineer.
70 Years Ago (1952)
Decatur lawyer Donald Farrens arrived back in the area with his family on Friday after spending eight years in Germany with the Army CID and as a legal advisor for the State Department, helping teach new lawyers in matters of civil rights. He said the German legal system had never been constructed to protect the rights of the individual the way the American legal system does and teachers in law schools there are not able to efficiently present problems in civil rights.
80 Years Ago (1942)
Under the regulations of the federal Office of Price Administration, the February quota on tires for Burt County is as follows: 10 passenger car tires, eight passenger car tubes, 19 truck tires, and 32 truck tubes. The February allotment is a reduction from the January quota. Increased reports of tire thefts in Burt County has Sheriff Phipps’ office urging motorists to record the serial numbers on their tires.
90 Years Ago (1932)
Plans are materializing to plant between 85 and 100 red elm trees in the cemetery along the driveway to replace the many cedar trees destroyed by the tornado two years ago. The cemetery board looks with favor on the suggestion given them by Mrs. Anna Lukens to plant elms and intends to adopt the idea. It has been further suggested that lot owners and members of the public who wish to see the cemetery maintained in an attractive way should contribute 75 cents apiece for the purchase of a tree.
100 Years Ago (1922)
Farmers living north and east of Tekamah were taking advantage of continued steady weather to market their grain in Blencoe, Iowa crossing the Missouri River on an ice bridge. This was the first time in several years that the river ice was strong enough for farmers to use it as a bridge.