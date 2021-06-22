Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
Dr. Rex Monif of Tekamah is coming back home after a two-month stint fighting the COVID-19 virus in the New York City borough of The Bronx. Monif was part of the Department of Defense’s support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s whole-of-nation response. A 19-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, Lt. Col. Monif was part of an 85-man task force assigned to the 452nd Combat Support Hospital through U.S. Army North. His unit was allocated to Jacobi Medical Center.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Professional clown Rainbow Trout was a special guest June 15 at the Summer Reading Camp put on by Lied Tekamah Public Library. In addition to showing how clowns apply their makeup, Rainbow also put on a clown-themed magic show.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Too much water spelled the end of Carp City Open activities for the season. The annual fishing derby was called off after the May outing when the U.S. Coast Guard stopped all recreational boating on the Missouri River due to unsafe conditions.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Burt County Judge Daniel J. Beckwith ruled Wanda Krumwiede’s death “felonious and intentional,” following a two-day trial in civil court. The Lyons woman disappeared June 13, 1995, and her body was never found. Her husband, Wilhelm Krumwiede, twice was brought to trial over her presumed death but never convicted. Beckwith’s ruling came about as the result of a petition filed by Wilhelm to be named personal representative of her estate after Wanda was legally presumed dead in 2000. A subsequent petition was filed by their son, Jeremy, alleging Wilhelm was not entitled to any benefits from Wanda’s estate because he had killed her. Because the case was a civil action, the elder Krumwiede does not face any criminal consequences.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Private donations of manpower, machinery and money will help put Craig Cemetery back in order following a vandalism spree that damaged 135 headstones. A Blair company offered machinery and know-how to repair and re-set the markers. The cemetery board now is looking for volunteers and financial contributions to help with the effort once a work date is set.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Dorothy Kohler of Tekamah was named to the Nebraska State Sportsmen’s Association’s Trapshooting Hall of Fame during a banquet near Grand Island last weekend. The promise from her husband, Ralph, himself a Hall of Fame member, of a fur coat when she shot her first 25 consecutive targets was her incentive both to take up shooting and to better communicate with him. Prior to her first experience with shooting in the 1940s, she had never picked up a gun. A three-time all-American, Dorothy has several significant shooting titles on her resume, including the state women’s handicap, doubles and all-around titles in 1953.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Riverboat pilot Joe Schmidt towed an unusual cargo upriver recently, the USS Hazard, a deactivated Navy minesweeper. Schmidt navigated his towboat, the Kansas City, with its strange and ponderous cargo through the Missouri River’s tricky bends on the 600-mile trip from St. Louis to Omaha. A World War II era vessel, the Hazard was purchased by a group of Omaha boating enthusiasts and will be opened to the public as a museum of World War II memorabilia at Omaha’s Dodge Park.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Burt County was among four counties receiving a certificate of merit for meeting all standards required of a tuberculosis association. Presentations were made at the Nebraska Tuberculosis Association board of directors meeting in Omaha last week. Mrs. Lonnie Johns accepted the award for the Burt County group. The other three honored counties were Adams, Dodge and Sarpy.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Gov. Val Peterson said funds are being earmarked for paving at least four miles of Highway 73-W beginning at Tekamah in 1952. This stretch of highway was laid out, graded and prepared for hard surface in 1949. Residents of the western half of Burt County and the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce in particular have worked for many years in an effort to get an all-season, hard surface highway leading into the county seat from the west.
80 Years Ago (1941)
A carefully planned program, an enjoyable reunion of old friends and ideal weather which permitted good attendance and provided a perfect setting for outdoor activities made the Arizona community “homecoming” Sunday a grand success. A crowd of 350, including many former residents, attended the affair, the first of its kind ever held in the Arizona neighborhood.
90 Years Ago (1931)
A business deal was made the first of the week in which H.M. Paradise leased the Commercial Hotel and assumed charge Monday evening. Mrs. Jones had been in charge of the hotel the last few months. Mr. Paradise will run the hotel in addition to the Coffee Shoppe, located a block north. He expects to popularize the hotel’s dining room for local as well as commercial business, specializing in Sunday chicken dinners and private dinner parties.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The first organized boys camp conducted by the YMCA of Burt County closed after a splendid week full of events which pleased all the boys and proved the effort worth the while. About 75 boys attended.