Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
The Tekamah Rural Fire Board asked Tekamah City Council for a grant from the city’s keno revenue to help pay for new protective gear. While the council likely cannot transfer keno money from one government body to another, it can grant the money directly to Tekamah Fire Association. The association was directed to prepare a list and submit a written request to the council.
5 Years Ago (2016)
Tekamah’s Historic Bryant House hosted nearly 30 guests for its annual “Tombstone Tour” Saturday morning. During the tour, local actors develop a brief synopsis of the life of a selected resident of Tekamah Cemetery, then perform their stories for those attending. This year’s actors included Mark Jackson, who portrayed his great-grandfather C.S. Eckley; Jane Elske, who portrayed Alla Gater; and Patty Wilson and Cliff Morrow, who portrayed Oziah and Larinda Farley.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Site preparation was under way last week for the new Dollar General store to be built in the industrial tract in the south end of Tekamah. The new building is expected to be completed in late December. Tekamah has had a Dollar General store downtown since 2001.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Tekamah-Herman senior Anica McGowan was a member of the River City Roundup Singers, a 22-member show choir which performed several times during the weekend celebration in Omaha, including at the Ak-Sar-Ben Rodeo and the stock shows. She won her spot in the choir through an audition process in May.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Work on the Blackbird Scenic Overlook north of Decatur along Highway 75 neared completion. Named for the famous chief of the Omaha Tribe, the area is the first of six sites to be revitalized as part of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District’s Missouri River Corridor project. An official dedication for the interpretive shelter and surrounding property is planned for Oct. 27.
40 Years Ago (1981)
Tekamah Methodist Church is planning a 125th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Sept. 27. A visit from Bishop Monk Bryan of Lincoln is on the day’s agenda, along with a potluck dinner and an afternoon program to be attended by former church pastors. Decatur Methodist Church is celebrating its 120th anniversary the same day. Bishop Bryan will be in charge of the 9 a.m. service. The observance also includes a 6 p.m. dinner in the fellowship hall, followed by a program at 7.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Tekamah City Council approved an ordinance creating paving districts which will add nine blocks of paved streets north of Lake Street and east of 10th. Streets to be paved include: 9th from M to P, P from 8th to 10th, O from 8th to 9th, N from 8th to 10th and M from 8th to 9th. A similar ordinance in May was struck down by a protest petition. Monday’s proposal is a revised version and is expected to meet little opposition.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Patrons of the Herman Telephone Company will enjoy dial service by mid-year in 1962, according to Clare Johnson, owner of the firm. The target date for the cutover has been set for June 3, 1962. Changeover of rural lines began months ago. A new structure to house the automatic equipment, which will eliminate several central operators, is being constructed beside the present telephone office.
70 Years Ago (1951)
Six Tekamah teen-aged boys have confessed to Sheriff L.G. Phipps that they were the ones who wrecked both outside toilets at School District 72 southwest of Tekamah on the night of Sept. 18. They said they had no motive for the act. No arrests were made, but the boys agreed to pay for the repair of the toilets.
80 Years Ago (1941)
John McDonald, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles McDonald of Tekamah, is one of 94 aviation cadets who received diplomas and commissioned as second lieutenants in the in the U.S. Army Air Corps reserve during ceremonies at Chanute Field, Ill., last Saturday. The graduates will the first class to complete training at the Air Corps’ new airplane maintenance and engineering school. Lt. McDonald is a graduate of the University of Nebraska where he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The Smith-Hughes Agriculture department at Tekamah High does not reflect the depression as over 50 boys have enrolled in the farm course. The count is an increase of 60 percent over last year and includes boys from other nearby towns. Most of the boys come from the farm, but several take agriculture because they are interested in farming even though they live in town. Classroom work is being given in the Presbyterian Sunday School room and he old school shop is still being used even though it is too small to handle such a large group.
100 Years Ago (1921)
Judge Orville Chatt, S.A. Chatt, Dr. D.C. Scott and Bill Peck spent 10 days hunting near Bassett.