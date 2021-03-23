Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2020)
The first Directed Health Measure due to the coronavirus pandemic was issued Thursday, March 19. The measure comes after the Douglas County Public Health Department confirmed its second case of community transmission of COVID-19. The measure imposes an enforceable limit on public gatherings. The DHM applies to all communities in Cass, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties and will be in effect until April 30, 2020. Friday morning’s numbers from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services placed the number of confirmed COVID-19 case in Nebraska at 32.
5 Years Ago (2016)
The number of contestants Tekamah-Herman has sent to the state speech contest more than doubled. Four T-H students: Maggie Garcia, Brayden Drummond, Carter Walford and Ellie Glup all qualified for the Class C1 state contest by placing third in their events at the District 3 meet held March 16 in Bancroft. Prior to this year, only three other Tekamah-Herman students had ever qualified: Kelly Lydick in 1997, Mike Skinner in 1998 and Jarrod Brand in 1999.
10 Years Ago (2011)
Tekamah-Herman’s school band, and several adult sponsors, left March 18 for a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The band was scheduled to play at the resort March 19 then spend a couple of days sightseeing before returning home March 22.
20 Years Ago (2001)
Results of a seven-month drainage study, begun as part of the E Street paving project, were revealed to Tekamah City Council. The study calls for a 46,000-cubic-foot detention cell to be located between the south park and Chatt Senior Center. The cell can be built without disturbing existing trees or playground equipment and the area can remain a park.
30 Years Ago (1991)
Tracy Bacon emerged as the champion of the elementary division at the annual Burt County Spelling Bee. A fifth grader at Decatur Elementary, Bacon correctly spelled 104 of 110 words during final round competition. The high placing earned her a $20 cash prize.
40 Years Ago (1981)
During a community information session, opponents of a City of Tekamah plan to establish a new garbage transfer station in the West J Street neighborhood presented a petition bearing over 500 signatures protesting the in-town site. City officials speculated that the current dump site west of the city could only be used for another six months, making finding a new spot critical.
50 Years Ago (1971)
Heavy, wet snow accompanied by freezing temperatures and high winds roared across Nebraska and blasted Burt County March 18. A sudden blizzard paralyzed travel and caused a total electrical blackout termed, “the worst ever,” in the county. Four inches of soggy snow fell in three hours. Combined with ice up to two inches thick in places, telephone and power poles toppled under the force of the storm. All of Burt County Public Power’s over 3,000 customers were without power, some for several days, as new line was strung throughout the county. Power failed in Tekamah at approximately 5 p.m. the day of the storm but the lights were back on by 1 a.m.
60 Years Ago (1961)
Leonard Patterson, Larry Jackson, Don Ray and Curt Bromm represented Tekamah High at the 13th annual Sioux City Invitational Livestock Judging Contest. The team ranked in the white ribbon group, Ray placed fourth in the individual judging of beef.
70 Years Ago (1951)
A busy half-day for Red Cross Blood Unit workers in Tekmaah resulted in 139 pints of blood being donated from community members Wednesday, all despite and 11-inch snowfall the weekend before.
Mrs. Dee Valder, English instructor at Tekamah High School and director of the school’s journalism program, received word that the school’s student newspaper, “The Tiger Rag,” had received third place in its class in a national contest of school papers conducted by Columbia University in New York. It marked the second time in three years the paper was so honored.
80 Years Ago (1941)
Work on a $36,000 Works Progress Administration project to upgrade Tekamah’s water system sped up last week with the advent of more favorable weather. Twenty WPA workers are busy laying 35,000 feet of copper service lines, 920 feet of four-inch cast iron water mains and 2,200 feet of six-inch cast iron mains. The work crew is expected to swell to 60 when construction gets into full swing.
90 Years Ago (1931)
The memorial stone on the lawn at Burt County Courthouse is now being lettered with historical data so future generations may know how, when, where and by whom he county was settled. W.G. Webb of the Burt County Granite Works is working with a portable machine, inscribing the mahogany granite marker. Dedication of the monument will take place May 1 when a suitable program, involving the whole county, will be presented for the public.
100 Years Ago (1921)
The contract has been let for the artificial ice plant to be built for Henry Tunberg and W.J. Isgrig.