Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Tekamah-Herman Alumni Association announced recently that the group will not host the annual alumni banquet again this year. The banquet also was not held in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold. But that only applies to the banquet. Classes still may gather as they see fit and other alumni themed events can be held. Proprietors of local venues also say they are open to hosting alumni events, indeed some have already been have been contacted.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Bike Ride Across Nebraska organizers announced last week that Tekamah would be the final stop on the 2017 tour. The 37th annual ride starts June 4 in Falls City and winds through Auburn, Weeping Water, North Bend, Wayne, Wakefield and Winnebago before ending here on June 11.
10 Years Ago (2012)
A record-breaking crowd turned out for the annual chili cook-off sponsored by Decatur Community Club. An overflow crowd at Pop-N-Doc’s enjoyed samplings from the 15 pots of chili entered in the contest. A panel of judges named Judy Hutton’s preparation as the first prize winner. Janne Stewart was tapped for second and Lynn Kellogg took third.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Parishioners at Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church are making plans for the church’s 125th anniversary. Four of the church’s six living pastors will take part in services on Sunday morning, April 14. The group includes Herman Frerichs, David Nystrom, Dawn Silvius and Robert Schlichter. A banquet will follow at City Auditorium.
30 Years Ago (1992)
A March 30 reception is planned for retiring Burt County Clerk A. Dale French. His March 31 retirement marks the end of a 28-year career in public service. His wife, Frances, also is retiring after a long career in the courthouse, including the last 17 years as secretary to the Burt County Attorney.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Beacon Hill of America, Inc., a Delaware-based corporation has announced plans to lease or purchase 16 Nebraska nursing homes, including Tekamah Senior Citizens Home. The $21.7 million deal is dependant on approval by the state health department. The department will hold a public hearing on the proposed sale April 8.
50 Years Ago (1972)
County officials are preparing to discard a mountain of old documents, some more than a century old. A stack of records five feet high and 20 feet long lined first floor walls in the courthouse, awaiting their removal. County officials said they documents no longer hold value as instruments of record and must be removed from the fourth floor storeroom by order of the state fire marshal.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Night marshal Howard Marsh was slugged with a heavy object and robbed of $4 while making his rounds last Thursday night. While Marsh was checking an alley south of the city auditorium at about 10 p.m., a stranger suddenly appeared, grabbed Marsh’s arm and tripped him while an accomplice hit Marsh on the back of the head, knocking him out. The men then went through his pockets, took the cash and ran. Friends found the marshal wandering in a daze soon after the assault.
70 Years Ago (1952)
The Burt County Music Festival for rural schools will be held on Thursday, April 3, at the auditorium in Oakland and on Friday, April 4, at the auditorium in Tekamah according to County Superintendent F.E. Brown. The programs will starts at 1:30 p.m. each day. Parents of the children and the general public are cordially invited to attend.
80 Years Ago (1942)
The new milk ordinance recently passed by the mayor and city council will go into effect May 1. Under the ordinance, milk dealers must get a permit from the city and abide by various provisions relative to inspection of cows and premises and other measures for assuring the people of Tekamah clean, pure milk. The ordinance was passed after considerable study by councilmen and health authorities.
90 Years Ago (1932)
The high school equipment was moved into the new building this week and high school students will have their first classes in the handsome new structure next Monday. High school classes were dismissed Wednesday for the remainder of the week to allow the equipment to be moved from the Methodist and Presbyterian churches where school has been held since last September.
100 Years Ago (1922)
The Merchants Hotel will again open for business. Mr. and Mrs. Holiday are to be the proprietors.
Hopley and Peck have opened a funeral chapel in the Masonic building.