Yesterdays

Three Tekamah-Herman art students were selected as winners of Nebraska Regional Scholastic Art Awards in 1996. An exhibit that hung at Dana College through the month of February contained 500 works selected from 3,500 entries. A three-judge panel selected Jason Mitchell’s work as a silver key winner. Mitchell, center, entered an expressionist ink drawing of trumpets. Freshmen Jeremy Colburn, left, and Nick Bank earned honorable mention honors. Coburn’s work was a linoleum block print while Bank entered a positive-negative collage.